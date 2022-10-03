Stocks in the news: HDFC, Tata Steel, Britannia, Vedanta, Dr Reddy's and Adani Green

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 242.5 points, or 1.43 per cent higher at 17,110.5, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Tuesday. Here are a dozen stocks which may buzz the most in today’s trade:

: The largest mortgage lender in the country said loans assigned in Q2FY23 stood at Rs 9,145 crore, up from Rs 7,132 crore in same period last year. All the loans assigned during the quarter were to

. Gross income from dividend for Q2 came in at Rs 1,360 crore and the profit on sale of investments was nil for the quarter.





: Odisha-based Neelachal Nigam has started operations nearly 90 days after it was acquired by a Tata Steel subsidiary for Rs 12,000 crore in a bidding process. The plant with a 1.1 million tonnes steel-making capacity was closed for almost two years on account of various reasons.

: The FMCG major said it has acquired a controlling stake in Kenya’s Kenafric Biscuits by subscribing to 51 per cent of the equity share capital of the company while also fully taking over Catalyst Britania Brands. The cost of acquisition was about Rs 9.2 crore.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The state run insurance behemoth

(LIC) has increased its stake to 7.7 per cent in the pharma firm through purchase of 33.86 lakh shares from open market over a period of time. LIC earlier held around 5.65 per cent stake in the company.

Vedanta: The mineral and metal miner said that its aluminium production increased by 2 per cent to 5,84,000 tonnes in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal. The company’s aluminium production in the corresponding quarter of FY22 stood at 5,70,000 tonnes.

: The Adani Group’s firm Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four has incorporated three new subsidiary companies for renewable energy business. The company said Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four is its own subsidiary and the newly incorporated entities are its step-down subsidiaries.

: The operator of supermarkets chain D-Mart announced standalone revenue for the quarter ended September 2022 at Rs 10,384.66 crore, up significantly by 36 per cent from Rs 7,649.64 crore in same period last year. The total number of stores as of September 2022 stood at 302.

: The FMCG firm’s India business posted low single-digit volume growth with the 3-year CAGR in high single digits and international business maintained its strong run, delivering double-digit constant currency growth. With this, its consolidated revenue in September FY23 quarter grew in low single digits on a year-on-year basis.

: The infrastructure company has secured new orders of Rs 1,407 crore across segments. The transmission and distribution segment received orders from Middle East, while the railways business has bagged an order for signaling & telecommunication works. Its year-to-date order intake now stands at Rs 8,400 crore.

: The public sector lender said its gross advances rose by 28.65 per cent to Rs 1,48,246 crore in the second quarter ended in September 2022. Total advances of the bank stood at Rs 1,15,236 crore at the end of the September quarter of the previous year.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The NBFC said the business continued its momentum with disbursement of approximately Rs 4,080 crore, delivering a 110 per cent yearly growth in September 2022, aided by macro tailwinds.

: The road construction company through its joint venture RBL-DBL has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for its Surat Metro Rail Project in Gujarat. The aforesaid order is worth Rs 1,061 crore.

: The private lender announced its provisional numbers for September FY23 quarter, saying gross advances grew by 17 per cent YoY to Rs 67,981 crore and deposit rose 2 per cent YoY to Rs 88,503 crore.

: The realty firm said it will invest Rs 92 crore to develop the first phase of its senior living new project at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. The company has launched a new project ‘Ashiana Advik’, which is meant for senior citizens, in Sector 39, Bhiwadi. The project, spread over 16.9 acres of land, will have a total of 910 housing units.

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility: The electric two-wheeler maker reported a 70.44 per cent growth in sales at 4,261 units in September 2022. The company had sold 2,500 units in the same month last year, which sells electric two-wheelers under the ‘Joy e-bike’ brand.

