Stock market update: Sugar stocks up as market rises

NEW DELHI: Sugar stocks were trading higher on Tuesday at 11:00AM

Ugar Sugar Works(up 2.73%), Sakthi Sugars(up 1.98%), KCP Sugar & Industries(up 1.61%), Ponni Sugars(Erode)(up 1.60%),

& Industries(up 1.49%), & Chemicals(up 1.44%), Uttam Sugar Mills(up 1.24%), Rana Sugars(up 1.14%), Bannari Amman Sugars(up 0.84%) and MAGADHSUGAR(up 0.81%) were among the top gainers.

EID Parry(down 0.89%) and Mawana Sugars(down 0.13%) were among the top losers.

The NSE Nifty50 index was trading 153.8 points up at 18166.0, while the 30-share BSE Sensex was up 511.97 points at 61258.56 at around 11:00AM.

Divis Laboratories(up 4.44%), NTPC(up 3.32%), Power Grid Corporation of India(up 2.54%), Grasim Industries(up 2.28%), Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 2.09%), HDFC Bank(up 2.02%), HDFC(up 1.86%), Kotak Mahindra Bank(up 1.82%), JSW Steel(up 1.73%) and Adani Enterprises(up 1.72%) were among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Axis Bank(down 2.72%), Tata Steel(down 1.43%), UPL Ltd(down 0.76%), Eicher Motors(down 0.74%), Hero MotoCorp(down 0.63%), Coal India(down 0.24%), Titan Company Ltd(down 0.14%) and Maruti Suzuki(down 0.08%) were trading in the red.