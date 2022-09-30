Stock market update: Sugar stocks up as market rises

NEW DELHI: Sugar shares closed higher in the Friday’s session.& Industries(up 3.42%), EID Parry(up 3.36%), Ugar Sugar Works(up 3.22%), Dharani Sugars & Chemicals(up 2.69%), Ponni Sugars(Erode)(up 2.41%), Dhampur Sugar Mills(up 2.15%), MAGADHSUGAR(up 1.93%), DCM Shriram Industries(up 1.81%), Balrampur Chini Mills(up 1.74%) and Mawana Sugars(up 1.61%) stood among the top gainers.& Chemicals(down 1.39%), Simbhaoli Sugars(down 0.50%) and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries(down 0.10%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 276.25 points up at 17094.35, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed up 1016.96 points at 57426.92.

Hindalco Industries(up 5.21%), Bharti Airtel(up 4.61%), IndusInd Bank(up 3.76%), Bajaj Finance(up 3.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank(up 3.05%), Titan Company Ltd(up 2.98%), HDFC Bank(up 2.82%), Bajaj Finserv(up 2.59%), Tata Steel(up 2.53%) and Maruti Suzuki(up 2.36%) stood among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Asian Paints(down 1.25%), Shree Cement(down 1.19%), Coal India(down 0.77%), Dr Reddys Laboratories(down 0.57%), Britannia Industries(down 0.56%), ITC(down 0.26%),

Enterprises(down 0.19%), Hindustan Unilever(down 0.15%) and Cipla(down 0.08%) closed in the red.

