Stock market update: Sugar stocks up as market falls

NEW DELHI: Sugar shares closed lower in the Tuesday’s session.

Shree Renuka Sugars(up 9.20%), Uttam Sugar Mills(up 3.59%), Sakthi Sugars(up 3.57%), EID Parry(up 3.10%), DCM Shriram Industries(up 2.69%), Kothari Sugars & Chemicals(up 2.63%), Rana Sugars(up 2.56%), BAJAJHIND(up 1.93%), AVADHSUGAR(up 1.66%) and Simbhaoli Sugars(up 1.52%) stood among the top gainers.

& Industries(down 0.96%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries(down 0.73%), Bannari Amman Sugars(down 0.63%), Dharani Sugars & Chemicals(down 0.44%), Balrampur Chini Mills(down 0.38%), Vishwaraj Sugar Industries(down 0.29%) and Dhampur Sugar Mills(down 0.16%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 8.9 points down at 17007.4, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed down 37.7 points at 57107.52.

Cipla(up 3.1%), TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS(up 2.18%), Shree Cement(up 2.0%), Power Grid Corporation of India(up 1.99%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation(up 1.89%), Eicher Motors(up 1.56%), IndusInd Bank(up 1.35%), HCL Technologies(up 1.33%), Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 1.3%) and Nestle India(up 1.19%) stood among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp(down 3.05%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(down 2.22%), Tata Steel(down 2.2%), Titan Company Ltd(down 2.08%), Kotak Mahindra Bank(down 1.62%), JSW Steel(down 1.42%), SBI Life(down 1.39%), State Bank of India(down 1.25%), Tech Mahindra(down 1.01%) and ICICI Bank(down 0.99%) closed in the red.

