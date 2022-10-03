Stock market update: Nifty Realty index falls 1.24%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index closed on a negative note on Monday.

Shares of Brigade Enterprises(up 1.57 per cent), Prestige Estates Projects(up 1.36 per cent) and Macrotech Developers(up 0.21 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate(down 4.82 per cent), Godrej Properties(down 2.48 per cent), DLF(down 2.48 per cent), Phoenix Mills(down 0.75 per cent) and Oberoi Realty(down 0.73 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Realty index closed 1.24 per cent down at 418.75.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 207.0 points at 16887.35, while the BSE Sensex stood down 638.11 points at 56788.81.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 9 ended in the green, while 41 closed in the red.



