Stock market update: Nifty Realty index falls 0.06% in a weak market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index traded negative around 09:59AM(IST)on Thursday in a weak market.

Godrej Properties(up 3.66 per cent), Brigade Enterprises(up 1.11 per cent), Prestige Estates Projects(up 0.54 per cent), DLF(up 0.14 per cent) and Phoenix Mills(up 0.04 per cent) were among the top gainers.

Oberoi Realty(down 5.58 per cent), Macrotech Developers(down 0.77 per cent) and Indiabulls Real Estate(down 0.64 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Realty index was down 0.06 per cent at 441.3 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was down 137.95 points at 18019.05, while the BSE Sensex was down 487.54 points at 60546.01.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 12 were trading in the green, while 38 were in the red.

Shares of PNB, FSN E-Comm(Nykaa), , and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , and Safari Ind hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Mega Flex Plastics Ltd., Everest Kanto, Quess Corp, and hit fresh 52-week lows in trade.