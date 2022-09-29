Stock market update: Nifty Realty index advances 1.05% in an upbeat market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index traded positive around 10:24AM(IST)on Thursday in an upbeat market.

Prestige Estates Projects(up 3.4 per cent), Indiabulls Real Estate(up 1.72 per cent), Brigade Enterprises(up 1.52 per cent), Phoenix Mills(up 1.42 per cent) and Godrej Properties(up 1.28 per cent) were among the top gainers.

Macrotech Developers(down 1.18 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Realty index was up 1.05 per cent at 418.6 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was up 105.6 points at 16964.2, while the BSE Sensex was up 329.17 points at 56927.45.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 43 were trading in the green, while 7 were in the red.



Shares of Zomato Ltd., PNB and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Rites, Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd., and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today's trade, while Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd., and Ishan International Ltd. hit fresh 52-week lows in trade.