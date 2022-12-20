Stock market update: Nifty Realty index advances 0.87% in an upbeat market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index traded positive around 10:14AM(IST)on Wednesday in an upbeat market.

Macrotech Developers(up 2.83 per cent), Brigade Enterprises(up 2.1 per cent), Godrej Properties(up 1.09 per cent), DLF(up 0.77 per cent) and Indiabulls Real Estate(up 0.41 per cent) were among the top gainers.

Sunteck Realty(down 0.01 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Realty index was up 0.87 per cent at 441.5 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was up 1.2 points at 18386.5, while the BSE Sensex was up 40.9 points at 61743.19.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 31 were trading in the green, while 18 were in the red.

Shares of , , , Ltd. and IOB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , FACT, and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while JFL Life Sciences Ltd., Arshiya, Sintex Inds., and hit fresh 52-week lows in trade.