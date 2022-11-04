Stock market update: Nifty Realty index advances 0.31%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index closed on a positive note on Friday.

Shares of Prestige Estates Projects(up 1.0 per cent), Godrej Properties(up 0.68 per cent), DLF(up 0.66 per cent), Brigade Enterprises(up 0.57 per cent) and Phoenix Mills(up 0.47 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate(down 1.94 per cent), Macrotech Developers(down 0.87 per cent) and Oberoi Realty(down 0.5 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Realty index closed 0.31 per cent up at 443.05.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 64.45 points at 18117.15, while the BSE Sensex stood up 113.95 points at 60950.36.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 27 ended in the green, while 23 closed in the red.

Shares of , YES Bank, Tata Steel, and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. and DC Infotech hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Coastal Corp(PP), , , and Rel Capital hit their fresh 52-week lows.

