Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index falls 0.49% in a weak market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index traded negative around 11:10AM(IST)on Tuesday in a weak market.

Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 0.87 per cent), Pfizer(up 0.81 per cent), Divis Laboratories(up 0.8 per cent), Natco Pharma(up 0.63 per cent) and Aurobindo Pharma(up 0.38 per cent) were among the top gainers.

Abbott India(down 1.7 per cent), Cipla(down 1.62 per cent), Zydus Lifesciences(down 1.42 per cent), Biocon(down 1.26 per cent) and Lupin(down 1.17 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Pharma index was down 0.49 per cent at 12955.8 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was down 46.35 points at 18282.8, while the BSE Sensex was down 182.26 points at 61441.89.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 20 were trading in the green, while 30 were in the red.

Shares of , Zomato Ltd., YES Bank, and Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd., ., Intrasoft Tech, and hit fresh 52-week lows in trade.