Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index falls 0.29%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index closed on a negative note on Wednesday.

Shares of Gland Pharma(up 1.09 per cent), Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 1.07 per cent), Ipca Laboratories(up 0.46 per cent), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries(up 0.26 per cent) and Cipla(up 0.22 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Aurobindo Pharma(down 2.92 per cent), Torrent Pharmaceuticals(down 2.17 per cent), Pfizer(down 1.96 per cent), Laurus(down 1.85 per cent) and Lupin(down 1.84 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Pharma index closed 0.29 per cent down at 12998.5.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 6.25 points at 18409.65, while the BSE Sensex stood up 107.73 points at 61980.72.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 20 ended in the green, while 30 closed in the red.

Shares of Ltd., YES Bank, , HUDCO and Zomato Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Global Health Ltd., HUDCO, , and Dhampur Bio . hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , , Ltd., Coastal Corp(PP)and hit their fresh 52-week lows.

