Stock market update: Nifty Bank index falls 0.1%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a negative note on Friday.

Shares of State Bank of India(up 1.55 per cent), Punjab National Bank(up 1.21 per cent), Axis Bank(up 0.47 per cent), IndusInd Bank(up 0.41 per cent) and AU Small Finance Bank(up 0.28 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Bank of Baroda(down 2.43 per cent), Bandhan Bank(down 2.42 per cent), HDFC Bank(down 0.69 per cent), Federal Bank(down 0.66 per cent) and ICICI Bank(down 0.37 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Bank index closed 0.1 per cent down at 41258.45.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 64.45 points at 18117.15, while the BSE Sensex stood up 113.95 points at 60950.36.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 27 ended in the green, while 23 closed in the red.

Shares of , YES Bank, Tata Steel, and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , Rainbow Childrens . and DC Infotech hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Coastal Corp(PP), , , and Rel Capital hit their fresh 52-week lows.

