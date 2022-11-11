Stock market update: Nifty Bank index advances 1.28%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a positive note on Friday.

Shares of HDFC Bank(up 5.67 per cent), Bandhan Bank(up 1.94 per cent), Punjab National Bank(up 1.59 per cent), IndusInd Bank(up 1.12 per cent) and Axis Bank(up 0.83 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Bank of Baroda(down 2.24 per cent), Federal Bank(down 2.14 per cent), AU Small Finance Bank(down 0.77 per cent), State Bank of India(down 0.73 per cent) and Kotak Mahindra Bank(down 0.68 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Bank index closed 1.28 per cent up at 42137.05.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 321.5 points at 18349.7, while the BSE Sensex stood up 1181.34 points at 61795.04.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 35 ended in the green, while 15 closed in the red.

Shares of Zomato Ltd., YES Bank, , Tata Steel and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of DCX Systems Ltd., , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Sonam Clock, , , and Phantom Digital Effects Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

