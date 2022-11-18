Stock market update: Nifty Auto index falls 1.18%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a negative note on Friday.

Shares of TIINDIA(up 1.31 per cent), MRF(up 0.23 per cent), Tata Motors(up 0.15 per cent), Sona BLW Precision Forgings(up 0.11 per cent) and Ashok Leyland(up 0.03 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra(down 2.56 per cent), TVS Motor Company(down 2.46 per cent), Bajaj Auto(down 1.66 per cent), Maruti Suzuki(down 1.54 per cent) and Samvardhana Motherson International(down 1.5 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 1.18 per cent down at 12774.9.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 36.25 points at 18307.65, while the BSE Sensex stood down 87.12 points at 61663.48.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 14 ended in the green, while 36 closed in the red.

Shares of PNB, Ltd., , Zomato Ltd. and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd., , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , KCK Industries Ltd., United Drilling, . and . hit their fresh 52-week lows.

