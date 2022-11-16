Stock market update: Nifty Auto index falls 0.38%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a negative note on Wednesday.

Shares of TIINDIA(up 2.2 per cent), TVS Motor Company(up 1.39 per cent), Hero MotoCorp(up 0.32 per cent) and MRF(up 0.13 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Samvardhana Motherson International(down 2.5 per cent), Bharat Forge(down 1.67 per cent), Ashok Leyland(down 1.4 per cent), Tata Motors(down 1.28 per cent) and Bosch(down 1.28 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 0.38 per cent down at 13105.95.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 6.25 points at 18409.65, while the BSE Sensex stood up 107.73 points at 61980.72.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 20 ended in the green, while 30 closed in the red.

Shares of Ltd., , , HUDCO and Zomato Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Global Health Ltd., HUDCO, , and Dhampur Bio . hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , , Ltd., Coastal Corp(PP)and hit their fresh 52-week lows.

