Stock market update: Nifty Auto index falls 0.32%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a negative note on Thursday.

Shares of Escorts Kubota(up 3.03 per cent), Sona BLW Precision Forgings(up 1.44 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra(up 1.28 per cent), Tata Motors(up 0.79 per cent) and Bosch(up 0.07 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, TIINDIA(down 2.19 per cent), Hero MotoCorp(down 2.12 per cent), Balkrishna Industries(down 1.95 per cent), Bajaj Auto(down 1.95 per cent) and Maruti Suzuki(down 1.17 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 0.32 per cent down at 12497.35.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 40.5 points at 16818.1, while the BSE Sensex stood down 188.32 points at 56409.96.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 25 ended in the green, while 25 closed in the red.



