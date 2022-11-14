Stock market update: Nifty Auto index advances 0.23%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a positive note on Monday.

Shares of Ashok Leyland(up 3.38 per cent), Tata Motors(up 2.41 per cent), Hero MotoCorp(up 0.75 per cent), Maruti Suzuki(up 0.71 per cent) and Bosch(up 0.31 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Bharat Forge(down 3.12 per cent), TIINDIA(down 2.5 per cent), Balkrishna Industries(down 0.74 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra(down 0.7 per cent) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings(down 0.63 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 0.23 per cent up at 13071.4.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 20.55 points at 18329.15, while the BSE Sensex stood down 170.89 points at 61624.15.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 25 ended in the green, while 24 closed in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, Zomato Ltd., Vodafone Idea, BHEL and Rail Vikas Nigam were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Phantom Digital Effects Ltd., Rossell India, GSS Infotech, Kirloskar Bros. and FIEM Industries hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Frog Cellsat Ltd., Shakti Pumps, DiGiSPICE Tech, United Drilling and Radhika Jeweltech hit their fresh 52-week lows.

