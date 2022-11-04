Stock market update: Nifty Auto index advances 0.07%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index closed on a positive note on Friday.

Shares of Tata Motors(up 2.19 per cent), Balkrishna Industries(up 1.06 per cent), MRF(up 0.65 per cent), TIINDIA(up 0.64 per cent) and Mahindra & Mahindra(up 0.22 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp(down 2.17 per cent), TVS Motor Company(down 1.81 per cent), Bosch(down 1.42 per cent), Sona BLW Precision Forgings(down 1.13 per cent) and Escorts Kubota(down 1.12 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Auto index closed 0.07 per cent up at 13271.7.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 64.45 points at 18117.15, while the BSE Sensex stood up 113.95 points at 60950.36.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 27 ended in the green, while 23 closed in the red.

Shares of , YES Bank, Tata Steel, and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , Rainbow Childrens . and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Coastal Corp(PP), , , and Rel Capital hit their fresh 52-week lows.

