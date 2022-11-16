Stock market update: Mining stocks down as market rises

NEW DELHI: Mining shares closed higher in the Wednesday’s session.

Orissa Minerals Development Company(up 4.88%), Coal India(up 1.18%), Oriental Trimex(up 1.15%) and MOIL(up 1.04%) stood among the top gainers.

Ashapura Minechem(down 9.55%), Lexus Granito(down 3.50%), 20 Microns(down 3.26%), Pokarna(down 2.36%), KIOCL(down 2.04%), Dvpt Corporation(down 1.52%), NMDC Ltd(down 1.42%), Aro Granite Industries(down 0.86%) and Madhav Marbles and Granites(down 0.86%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 6.25 points up at 18409.65, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed up 107.73 points at 61980.72.

Kotak Mahindra Bank(up 2.8%), Coal India(up 1.18%), Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 1.07%), HDFC Bank(up 0.86%), Hindustan Unilever(up 0.83%), HDFC(up 0.81%), Bharti Airtel(up 0.71%), Tata Consultancy(up 0.68%), Infosys(up 0.55%) and Power Grid Corporation of India(up 0.51%) stood among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Enterprises(down 2.88%), Adani Enterprises(down 2.49%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(down 2.16%), Hindalco Industries(down 2.08%), JSW Steel(down 1.95%), Bajaj Finance(down 1.86%), Tata Steel(down 1.84%), Bajaj Finserv(down 1.34%), Tata Motors(down 1.28%) and NTPC(down 1.25%) closed in the red.

