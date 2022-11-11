Stock market update: FMCG stocks down as market rises

NEW DELHI: FMCG shares closed higher in the Friday’s session.

Hindustan Foods(up 12.33%), Vadilal Industries(up 5.48%), JHS Svendgaard Laboratories(up 4.58%), Future Consumer(up 3.03%), ADF Foods(up 2.35%), Bajaj Consumer(up 2.32%), Mrs Bectors Food Specialities(up 2.11%), Tasty Bite Eatables(up 1.20%), Nestle India(up 0.73%) and TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS(up 0.59%) stood among the top gainers.

Nakoda Group(down 4.96%), Dangee Dums(down 3.37%), Jyothy Labs(down 3.02%), Varun Beverages(down 2.87%), Zydus Wellness(down 1.54%), Hatsun Agro Product Ltd(down 1.51%), Marico(down 0.97%), Prataap Snacks(down 0.93%), Britannia Industries(down 0.87%) and Dodla Dairy(down 0.81%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 321.5 points up at 18349.7, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed up 1181.34 points at 61795.04.

HDFC(up 5.89%), HDFC Bank(up 5.67%), Infosys(up 4.54%), Tech Mahindra(up 3.68%), HCL Technologies(up 3.63%), Hindalco Industries(up 3.55%), Tata Consultancy(up 3.44%), Enterprises(up 3.17%), Wipro(up 2.78%) and Tata Motors(up 2.74%) stood among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Eicher Motors(down 4.9%), Hero MotoCorp(down 1.62%), Britannia Industries(down 0.87%), Mahindra & Mahindra(down 0.86%), State Bank of India(down 0.73%), Kotak Mahindra Bank(down 0.68%), Divis Laboratories(down 0.47%), ICICI Bank(down 0.46%), Hindustan Unilever(down 0.42%) and Power Grid Corporation of India(down 0.4%) closed in the red.

