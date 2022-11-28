Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals a negative start for Dalal Street

!1 New UpdateClick here for latest updatesSGX Nifty signals a negative startNifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 75 points or 0.44 points lower at 7.15 am, signalling a negative start for Dalal Street.Asian stocks trade mixedStocks painted a mixed picture in Asia as a heavy police presence deterred Covid protests in China and traders weighed comments from Federal Reserve officials stressing the need for more interest rate hikes. Equities rose in Hong Kong and mainland China, fell in Japan and fluctuated in Australia.US stocks end sharply lowerUS stocks ended sharply lower on Monday after protests in major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies sparked concerns about economic growth, while Apple Inc slid on worries about a hit to iPhone production.S&P 500 declined 1.54%

Nasdaq Composite Index lost 1.58%

Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.45%

Dollar rebounds on Fed expectationsThe dollar clawed back earlier losses on Monday as a hawkish Federal Reserve official laid out the case for further rate hikes, while the Australian dollar sank on concerns about unrest over COVID-19 restrictions in China. The greenback was last down 0.23% to 138.82 Japanese yen. The euro dipped 0.62% to $1.0403.Oil prices slide furtherOil prices dropped in early trade, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China amid strict COVID-19 curbs.Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.5%, to trade at $82.74 a barrel at 0113 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 51 cents, or 0.7%, to $76.73 a barrel.

Stocks in F&O ban todayBharat Heavy Electricals, Delta Corp, and Indiabulls Housing Finance. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.FII/DII actionForeign portfolio investors (FPIs) on Monday net bought shares worth Rs 936 crore, provisional data showed. DIIs also purchased shares to the tune of Rs 88 crore.Rupee ends marginally higherA fall in the dollar index helped the Indian unit erase the intraday losses and end marginally higher against the greenback on Monday. The rupee settled at 81.67 a dollar, against 81.68 on Friday.Sensex, Nifty on MondayThe 30-share Sensex ended 211 points higher at 62,504, while its broader peer Nifty 50 ended above the 18,550 level after touching a new peak of 18,614.