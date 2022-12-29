Stock market holidays in 2023: Trading to be shut for 15 days next year

We are set to usher in the new calendar year 2023 soon. Indian indices in the ongoing year despite external headwinds, including the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Fed’s continued interest rate hike measure to arrest inflation as well as massive outflow of FIIs, will manage to end the year on a positive note.

Nifty during the year so far has gained around 5%, while Sensex has also run up by 5%. Broader markets, however, have underperformed the main indices.

While investors await what 2023 holds, BSE has released the list of stock market holidays for the calendar year.

In total, the stock market in India shall be shut for trading for 15 days.

In January, trading will remain suspended on January 26 for Republic Day. Thereafter in March, there shall be two holidays, one for Holi which will be observed on March 7 and the other on March 30 for Ram Navami.

Then going ahead in April, stock markets will be closed for three days. The first holiday during the month will be on April 4 to mark Mahavir Jayanti, the second on April 7 for Good Friday and the third on April 14 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

In May, markets will be closed on May 1 to observe Maharashtra Day.

On June 28, there will be a trading holiday for Bakri-Id.

Then with no break in July, the markets will observe a holiday on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15. Post that on September 19, markets will be shut for Ganesha Chaturthi.

Thereafter in October, there are two holidays, one on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti and the other on October 24 for Dussehra.

In November, Muhurat Trading will be held on November 12 to celebrate the auspicious Diwali-Laxmi Pujan. Later, on November 14, the markets will be shut for Diwali Balipratipada. Then, on November 27, the markets will be closed to observe Gurunanak Jayanti.

Then the last holiday for the year 2023 will be for Christmas on December 25.

Also, there are a few holidays that shall fall on Saturday or Sunday for Mahashivratri, Eid-ul-Fitr, Moharram and Diwali.

The exchange may alter/change any of the above holidays, for which a separate circular shall be issued in advance, said the BSE website.