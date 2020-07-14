Stewartstown Man Christopher Brown Pleads Guilty To Fentanyl Trafficking

(STL.News) – Christopher Brown, 39, of Stewartstown, pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 23, 2019, Lancaster Police encountered Brown after he was involved in a motorcycle crash. The police searched the area and found a bag of approximately 30 grams of fentanyl near where Brown had been standing when the police first encountered him. Brown later admitted to the police that he had obtained the drugs earlier that day in Hooksett. Brown said that, when the crash occurred, he had been on his way north to Colebrook to deliver some of the drugs to another individual.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on October 16th 2020.

“Fentanyl trafficking causes damage in all ten counties of our state,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Accordingly, law enforcement agencies aggressively target drug dealers throughout New Hampshire. We will continue to work closely with all of our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who undermine public safety by selling fentanyl and other deadly drugs in the Granite State.”

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Lancaster Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John S. Davis.

