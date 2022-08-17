Statement on the Passing of Andrew J. Maloney

Statement by U.S. Attorney Breon Peace on the Passing of Former U.S. Attorney Andrew J. Maloney

(STL.News) “Our Office mourns the passing of Andrew J. Maloney, who nobly served as the 33rd United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York with a passion for doing justice, a toughness honed as a boxer at West Point and Army Ranger, and supreme confidence in his prosecutors that resulted in amazing work during his tenure. Andy was an extraordinary trial lawyer, mentor, role model, and leader by example.

The Office excelled under Andy’s leadership, with landmark organized crime cases that rocked the underpinnings of New York’s Mafia families, corruption prosecutions of a Brooklyn political boss and a state Assembly leader, the indictment of Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar and his top hitman for conspiring to bomb an Avianca jetliner that exploded over Colombia killing 110 people, and the conviction of a prominent corporate lawyer who swindled clients out of millions of dollars.

Those are just a few of the monumental cases that are Andy’s legacy. The generation of attorneys who became great prosecutors under Andy’s influence and leaders in the legal community are too numerous to name, but they, too are his legacy. We thank him for his service and immense contribution to making the Eastern District of New York the gold standard for prosecution offices in the United States.”

