Statement of Damian Williams On The Verdict

Statement of U.S. Attorney Damian Williams On The Verdict In U.S. V. Lawrence Ray

(STL.News) “Twelve years ago, Larry Ray moved into his daughter’s dorm room at Sarah Lawrence College. And when he got there, he met a group of friends who had their whole lives ahead of them. For the next decade, he used violence, threats, and psychological abuse to try to control and destroy their lives. He exploited them. He terrorized them. He tortured them. Let me be very clear. Larry Ray is a predator. An evil man who did evil things. Today’s verdict finally brings him to justice.

This verdict would not have been possible without the victims who testified in court. We are in awe of their bravery in the face of incredible trauma. I also want to thank the career prosecutors in my Office, the Southern District of New York, and our law enforcement partners, who stood with those victims and worked tirelessly to ensure that justice was done. Thank you.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today