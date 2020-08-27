Statement from Auditor Galloway on guilty plea by former executive director of St. Louis College Prep charter school

Galloways’ Audit found falsified records led to $1.4 million over-payments from state to now-closed charter school

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued a statement after Michael Malone, the former executive director of the now-closed St. Louis College Prep, pleaded guilty to federal charges of wire fraud. A 2019 audit from Auditor Galloway’s office found falsified attendance records at the charter school led to $1.4 million in over-payments to the school. Auditor Galloway worked with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI on the criminal investigation that resulted in the plea, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

“It’s unacceptable when taxpayers are defrauded, but when corruption affects our classrooms, it’s intolerable. My audit found Malone’s actions to manipulate attendance records resulted in millions of dollars in over-payments. My office worked closely with the FBI to provide information to assist in prosecuting this case, and I commend our law enforcement partners for obtaining this guilty plea.”