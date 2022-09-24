Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter issued the following statement regarding the District Court’s decision today in U.S. v. U.S. Sugar and Imperial Sugar.

“We are disappointed in the court’s decision not to block this merger, which would combine the world’s largest sugar cane refiner with one of its primary competitors in the Southeastern United States and increase reliance on foreign imports. Further consolidation in the market for this important kitchen staple will have real-world consequences for millions of Americans. We are reviewing the opinion and will determine next steps shortly. We are, as always, grateful for the Antitrust Division staff’s tireless work protecting and promoting competition.”