Statement from Assistant AG Makan Delrahim on District Court Decision in U.S. v. Sabre Corp.

Statement from Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim on District Court Decision in U.S. v. Sabre Corp. and Farelogix Inc.

(STL.News) – “At trial, the Antitrust Division argued that Sabre’s acquisition of Farelogix would extinguish a crucial constraint on Sabre’s market power and would result in higher prices and less innovation. While we are disappointed with the court’s decision, we appreciate the court’s thoughtful consideration of this important case. We will closely review the court’s opinion and consider next steps in light of our commitment to preserving competition for the benefit of the American consumer.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE