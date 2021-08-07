Statement by Secretary of Defense on National Purple Heart Day

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III on National Purple Heart Day

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) The US Department of Defense released the following statement:

On this National Purple Heart Day, let us pause to honor those who have suffered wounds or who have made the ultimate sacrifice in combat.

Their willingness to hazard themselves and the scars some still bear for it — seen and unseen — serve as testament to their courage and sense of duty.

Purple Heart Day also reminds us of the high cost of war: the price to be paid by brave men and women and the burden that is laid at our feet, as a nation, to care for them and their families.

To every recipient of the Purple Heart and their loved ones, we humbly offer our gratitude and our admiration. We will not forget our debt to you.