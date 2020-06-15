Statement by Atlanta, GA Police Chief Erika Shields, Dated 6-13-2020

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) The Atlanta, Georgia Police Chief Erika Shields released the following statement, Sunday, June 14, 2020:

“For more than two decades, I have served alongside some of the finest men and women in the Atlanta Police Department. Out of a deep and abiding love for this City and this department, I offered to step aside as police chief. APD has my full support, and Mayor Bottoms has my support on the future direction of this department. I have faith in the Mayor, and it is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve” – Chief Erika Shields

Situation:

Shields resignation occurred within 24-hours after the killing of Rayshared Brooks.

References: