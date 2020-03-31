State Treasurer Colleen Davis Named to Market Transparency Advisory Group

(STL.News) – The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) announced the members of its new Market Transparency Advisory Group (MTAG). Treasurer Davis is one of 13 members of the group which will help identify objectives for the modernization of the MSRB’s systems and provide input on potential data and technology tools for the market.

“I’m honored by my appointment from the MSRB,” said Treasurer Davis. “Our group will work to advise the Board on initiatives to enhance the free Electronic Municipal Market Access (EMMA®) website and related systems in support of market transparency.”

“Especially in these times of unprecedented market volatility and uncertainty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we appreciate the outpouring of support for this new advisory group from everyone who volunteered their time, creativity and forward-thinking in support of municipal market transparency,” MSRB Board Chair Ed Sisk said. “The perspectives of our new MTAG members will help us leverage our migration to the cloud by identifying and prioritizing initiatives that enable big data analytics and other tools, which in turn will allow the EMMA website and our other market transparency systems to deliver ever-increasing value to market stakeholders.”

The group consists of 13 market professionals representing a broad and diverse cross-section of the industry who will help identify objectives for the modernization of the MSRB’s systems and provide input on potential data and technology tools for the market.

Joining Treasurer Davis in the group are:

Cynthia Evangelisti, Treasurer, Chicago Park District

Christopher Ferreri, Partner, Chief Operating Officer, Hartfield, Titus & Donnelly, LLC

Suzanne Finnegan, Chief Credit Officer, Build America Mutual

Charles Giffin, Managing Director – Public Finance, J.P. Morgan

Chris Kendall, Vice President – Fixed Income Trading, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

Mike Olander, Fixed Income Business Manager, Bloomberg LP

Hillary D. Phelps, Partner, Chapman and Cutler LLP

Susan Borries Reed, Director, Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, LLC

Jason Richter, Deputy Treasurer of Debt Management, State of Washington

Paula Stuart, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Assurance Certification (DAC)

Lisa Washburn, Managing Director and Chief Credit Officer, Municipal Market Analytics

Sean Wilkoff Ph.D, Visiting Assistant Professor, Penn State University

