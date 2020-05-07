State Board of Examiners of Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Contractors

(STL.News) – The State Board of Examiners of Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Contractors has proposed amendments to implement P.L. 2018, c. 99, which revised standards for apprenticeship programs for master heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) contractors.

The proposed amendments revise definitions in the regulations and education requirements for licensure to conform to P.L. 2018, c. 99. The rule recognizes that steamfitter, pipefitter, and sheet metal apprenticeship programs satisfy the HVACR apprenticeship program requirement. The proposed amendments also revise the definitions of “master heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration contractor” and “HVACR journeyperson” to require contractors and journeypersons to study and perform the majority of the practice included in the statutory definition of “HVACR.”

