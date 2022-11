The Labour leader has mocked the idea of a Conservative Party relaunch with the slogan: Get Tough. Sir Keir Starmer asked the prime how he was going to “get tough” with Tory backbenchers he claimed were blocking government housebuilding plans. Rishi Sunak said his party was “delivering a record number” of new homes, and said Sir Keir seemed unable to stop Labour MPs joining picket lines.Live: Sunak and Starmer clash over private schools at PMQs