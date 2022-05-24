Starksboro Resident Sentenced for Possession of a Firearm

Former Starksboro Resident Sentenced for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

(STL.News) The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that on May 23, 2022, Isaac Liberty-Hanlon, 43, formerly of Starksboro, Vermont, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions III to a time-served period of imprisonment and a three-year term of supervised release for possessing a firearm in 2020 after having been previously convicted of a felony offense. Liberty-Hanlon is presently residing in Hartwell, Georgia.

According to court records and proceedings, on July 24, 2020, troopers with the Vermont State Police searched Liberty-Hanlon’s home in Starksboro pursuant to a search warrant. They located and seized a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver from Liberty-Hanlon’s room, and he acknowledged possessing the firearm. Liberty-Hanlon was determined to be a felon, having been convicted in 2009 of aggravated assault in Addison County, Vermont.

United States Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended the efforts of the Vermont State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives in the investigation and prosecution of Liberty-Hanlon.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew J. Lasher prosecuted the case for the United States. Liberty-Hanlon was represented by Robert Behrens, Esq.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today