St. Louis Weekend Shootings Leave 4 Dead, 5 Wounded

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 6, 2026, 9:30 a.m. (STL.News) At least nine people have been shot, four fatally, across the broader St. Louis metropolitan area since Friday evening as the region moves through Labor Day weekend, according to confirmed police information and local news reports reviewed by STL.News.

The preliminary toll includes shootings in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Cahokia Heights, Illinois. Three of the confirmed shooting victims are juveniles, including a 17-year-old who was killed.

The numbers represent a minimum verified count as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, September 6, rather than a final Labor Day weekend total. Additional shooting incidents have appeared in police-derived crime data, but STL.News is not adding those incidents to the victim count unless authorities or reliable local reporting confirm that a person was actually struck by gunfire.

The holiday weekend continues through Labor Day, meaning the final number of shootings could change.

STL.News plans to update this report Sunday evening or Monday morning as additional information becomes available.

Three Fatal Shootings Friday Night

Three separate fatal shootings were reported in St. Louis City and St. Louis County Friday evening and night.

An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 5900 block of Plymouth Avenue in St. Louis. The victim was transported for medical treatment but died from his injuries.

Another fatal shooting occurred in the 5000 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, where a 23-year-old man was shot during what police described as an attempted robbery.

The victim died from his injuries. St. Louis police opened a homicide investigation into the shooting.

A third man was killed Friday night in Spanish Lake in north St. Louis County.

Police responded to the Ruesta Drive area shortly before 10 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not indicated that the three fatal shootings were connected.

Three Shot Outside South St. Louis Bar

Gun violence continued into Saturday morning when three people were shot outside a bar in south St. Louis.

The shooting occurred near Virginia Avenue and Bates Street at approximately 1:30 a.m.

According to police information released after the incident, two groups got into an argument outside the establishment. The confrontation escalated into a physical fight before gunfire erupted.

Two men and a woman were wounded.

A St. Louis police sergeant in the area heard the gunfire and responded. The victims were reported in stable condition.

Multiple local news organizations subsequently reported on the triple shooting, including video coverage released later in the weekend. STL.News is counting the incident only once despite subsequent reports and videos because they refer to the same three victims.

Teen Killed in Cahokia Heights Shooting

One of the weekend’s most disturbing incidents occurred across the Mississippi River in Cahokia Heights, Illinois, where two teenagers were shot early Saturday morning.

Police responded at approximately 1:35 a.m. to the 800 block of Saint William Drive after receiving reports of gunfire.

Officers discovered a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old who had been shot.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old was transported to a St. Louis-area hospital for treatment.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to assist Cahokia Heights police with the homicide investigation. Fifteen investigators were reportedly assigned to the case.

The shooting accounts for the fourth confirmed fatality in STL.News’ broader metropolitan-area weekend count.

14-Year-Old Girl Shot Saturday Evening

Another juvenile became a shooting victim Saturday evening near Vandeventer and Laclede avenues in St. Louis.

Police said a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg and transported to a hospital. She was reportedly in stable condition.

Preliminary information indicated that an earlier disagreement involving the girl’s mother and other individuals preceded the shooting.

The mother’s boyfriend reportedly arrived at the location with the teenager before the dispute escalated and shots were fired.

Detectives were interviewing people believed to have been involved as police worked to determine exactly what happened and who was responsible for the gunfire.

The girl’s shooting increased the number of confirmed juvenile victims included in the metropolitan-area count to three.

Those victims are 14, 16 and 17 years old.

Additional Overnight Shootings Being Reviewed

Police-derived crime information shows additional incidents categorized as shootings during the early hours of Sunday morning in St. Louis.

Locations in the data include the 5800 block of Lotus Avenue, 4000 block of Shreve Avenue, 4300 block of East Farlin Avenue, and 4600 block of Evans Avenue.

Those incidents are significant and are being monitored.

However, STL.News has not included them as additional shooting victims in the current total because available information as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday does not sufficiently establish how many people, if any, were actually struck by gunfire.

A police call or crime record categorized as a shooting can represent several circumstances, including shots fired without injuries. Different news organizations may also publish separate reports about the same incident hours apart, creating a risk of double-counting victims.

For those reasons, STL.News is maintaining a conservative count based on individually confirmed victims.

At Least Nine Shot and Four Killed

Based on information that could be verified as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the broader St. Louis metropolitan-area toll stands at:

At least 9 people shot

4 people killed

5 surviving shooting victims

3 juvenile shooting victims

1 juvenile killed

These figures combine confirmed incidents in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Cahokia Heights and therefore should not be interpreted as official St. Louis City crime statistics.

That distinction matters when comparing this weekend with previous violent weekends.

Historical reports have documented substantially higher shooting totals during some St. Louis holiday periods. During the 2020 Fourth of July period, for example, reporting documented 26 people shot and eight killed in St. Louis City.

The current count cannot be directly compared with that figure because STL.News’ current tally covers the broader metropolitan area rather than St. Louis City alone.

It is also too early to characterize the current Labor Day weekend as historically unprecedented.

Holiday Weekend Is Not Over

The most important qualification surrounding Sunday’s numbers is time.

The current tally represents confirmed shootings from Friday evening through 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Labor Day weekend is still underway, and Monday is a federal holiday.

Police investigations into several incidents also remain active, while information concerning additional overnight shooting calls has not yet been fully released.

STL.News will continue reviewing information from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, St. Louis County authorities, Metro East law enforcement agencies and reliable local reporting.

The publication will update this report Sunday evening or Monday morning to account for additional confirmed shootings, fatalities or significant developments reported during the remainder of the holiday weekend.

For now, the verified minimum across the broader St. Louis metropolitan area stands at nine people shot and four killed, including three victims who were under the age of 18.

This report reflects information available to STL.News as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, September 6, 2026. The figures are preliminary and will be updated as additional verified information becomes available.