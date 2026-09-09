Rideshare Driver Shot Overnight in Jennings

JENNINGS, MO – September 9, 2026 (STL.News) A rideshare driver was hospitalized after being shot early Wednesday morning at a gas station in Jennings, prompting an investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department as authorities work to determine what led to the overnight gunfire.

The shooting occurred at the Gas Mart near the intersection of Missouri Route 367 and Jennings Station Road in north St. Louis County. Police received the call reporting the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to information reported by First Alert 4.

The victim, described as an adult man, was shot in the back and transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition and the severity of his injuries had not been publicly disclosed as of early Wednesday morning.

Police have not publicly identified the victim.

Bullet Holes Seen in Vehicle

First Alert 4 crews at the scene reported seeing bullet holes in the rear windshield of a vehicle associated with the shooting.

A friend of the victim who went to the scene told the television station that the injured man works as a rideshare driver. The friend said the victim called him shortly before 2 a.m. and told him that he had been shot.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Authorities had not publicly said as of early Wednesday whether investigators believe the victim was inside his vehicle when the gunfire began, whether he was transporting or waiting for a passenger, or whether his work as a rideshare driver had any connection to the shooting.

Those distinctions are important as investigators attempt to determine whether the victim was specifically targeted or encountered an unrelated confrontation.

Police also had not announced whether robbery, attempted carjacking, an argument or another possible motive was being investigated.

St. Louis County Police Investigating

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation.

As of Wednesday morning, authorities had not publicly announced an arrest or released a description of a suspect in connection with the shooting. Police also had not disclosed whether investigators were searching for one or multiple people.

No information had been released concerning a possible weapon or the number of shots fired.

The location of the shooting could potentially provide investigators with important evidence. Gas stations and surrounding commercial properties frequently use exterior surveillance systems, while vehicles used for rideshare work may contain dashboard cameras or other recording equipment.

However, police had not publicly confirmed Wednesday morning whether investigators had obtained surveillance footage or other video evidence from the scene.

Investigators will also likely work to establish the victim’s movements before the shooting and determine whether anyone interacted with him immediately before the gunfire. Information from the victim’s phone, rideshare activity and potential witnesses could help establish a timeline, although police have not announced what evidence has been collected.

Developing Investigation

The shooting remained a developing investigation Wednesday morning, meaning several significant questions had yet to be answered publicly.

Among them are what happened immediately before the victim was shot, whether the gunfire originated from inside or outside another vehicle, whether anyone else was present, and whether the shooter fled on foot or in a vehicle.

Investigators also have not identified any persons of interest.

The victim reportedly worked as a rideshare driver, which adds another dimension to the investigation but should not be interpreted as evidence that a passenger or rideshare customer was involved. Police have not publicly established such a connection.

The victim’s occupation was reported by his friend rather than independently detailed by police in the initial information available Wednesday morning.

Shooting Occurred Along Major North County Corridor

Jennings is located in north St. Louis County and is served by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Jennings Precinct.

The shooting scene near Route 367 and Jennings Station Road is situated along a heavily traveled portion of north St. Louis County. Jennings Station Road is an important north-south corridor through the area, while Route 367 connects north St. Louis and north St. Louis County communities with Interstate 270 and areas farther north.

The early-morning timing of the shooting could become an important factor as investigators search for witnesses.

People who were at the Gas Mart or traveling through the Route 367 and Jennings Station Road area around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday could potentially have information relevant to the investigation.

Drivers with dashboard cameras who passed through the area around the time of the shooting could also possess footage without realizing its potential significance.

Police have not publicly announced a specific request for witnesses in this case as of the initial reports.

Condition of Victim Remains Unknown

One of the most important unanswered questions Wednesday morning was the injured driver’s condition.

The victim survived long enough to be transported from the scene to a hospital, but authorities had not disclosed whether his injuries were considered life-threatening.

The friend’s account that the victim was able to make a telephone call following the shooting provides some indication that he was conscious at some point after being wounded, but it does not establish the severity of his injuries.

Until police or medical authorities provide additional information, the victim’s current condition should be considered unknown.

The victim’s identity is also being withheld pending additional information from authorities.

Police Information Expected as Investigation Continues

St. Louis County Police maintains a Public Information Office that handles media inquiries and releases information concerning significant and breaking incidents.

The department says it may also share information about significant or breaking news through its official social media channels.

Additional details could therefore emerge Wednesday as detectives continue their investigation, interview witnesses and review evidence from the scene.

Investigators may eventually determine whether the shooting was random, connected to a robbery or attempted robbery, related to an interaction involving the victim, or motivated by circumstances that have not yet been publicly identified.

Until those findings are released, assigning a motive would be speculation.

The same applies to the rideshare component of the case. Although the victim was reportedly a rideshare driver, there is currently no verified evidence establishing that his occupation caused or contributed to the shooting.

Public Asked to Rely on Verified Information

Early reports following violent incidents can change substantially as detectives interview witnesses, examine physical evidence and reconstruct the events leading up to a shooting.

STL.News will continue distinguishing confirmed information from preliminary reports as additional details become available.

As of the morning of Sept. 9, the verified information is that an adult man identified by a friend as a rideshare driver was shot in the back at the Gas Mart near Route 367 and Jennings Station Road at approximately 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was transported to a hospital, where his condition had not been publicly released.

Bullet holes were visible in the rear windshield of a vehicle at the scene, according to First Alert 4.

St. Louis County Police are investigating.

No arrest, suspect description, or motive had been publicly announced as of the latest information available Wednesday morning.

The investigation remains active, and authorities expect to release more information as they determine what happened and who was responsible.

This is a developing story. STL.News will update this report as additional verified information becomes available from the St. Louis County Police Department and other official sources.