At Least 8 Shot, 4 Killed Across St. Louis Metro

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 5, 2026 (STL.News) A violent start to the weekend across the St. Louis metropolitan area has left at least eight people shot, four of them fatally, in several separate incidents from Friday evening into Saturday.

Within St. Louis City and St. Louis County, at least six people were shot, and three were killed in incidents that included two fatal shootings in the city, a fatal shooting in Spanish Lake and a triple shooting outside a south St. Louis bar.

Across the Mississippi River, two teenagers were shot early Saturday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. A 17-year-old died, and a 16-year-old was hospitalized, prompting activation of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

The shootings do not appear to be connected based on information publicly available Saturday.

The confirmed incidents nevertheless represent a troubling burst of gun violence across different parts of the metropolitan area during the opening hours of the weekend.

Three Dead in Friday Night Shootings

Three men were killed in separate shootings Friday night in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

One of the fatal incidents involved an 18-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the area of the 5900 block of Plymouth Avenue in St. Louis.

The victim was transported to a hospital following the shooting but died from his injuries.

Another deadly shooting occurred later Friday night in the 5000 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in north St. Louis.

A 23-year-old man was reportedly shot during an attempted robbery. He died from his injuries, adding another homicide investigation for St. Louis police.

Authorities have not indicated that the Plymouth Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard shootings were related.

A third fatal shooting occurred in Spanish Lake in north St. Louis County, where an adult man was shot and killed Friday night.

Investigators are handling that investigation separately from the two St. Louis City cases.

The three deaths meant the region had already experienced several fatal shootings before the first hours of Saturday morning.

Three Shot Outside South St. Louis Bar

Additional gunfire erupted at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Virginia Avenue and Bates Street in south St. Louis.

Police said two groups became involved in an argument outside Your Place Bar before the confrontation escalated into a fight and gunfire.

Three people were injured.

A St. Louis police sergeant who was in the area heard the gunshots and responded, according to local reporting based on a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department crime summary.

At least one victim was transported to a hospital and reported in stable condition.

The triple shooting pushed the number of confirmed shooting victims in St. Louis City and St. Louis County to at least six since Friday evening.

The incident also illustrates how quickly an argument can escalate when firearms are introduced into a confrontation. Investigators will be tasked with determining who fired weapons, whether multiple shooters were involved and the sequence of events leading to the gunfire.

Teen Killed in Cahokia Heights

The violence extended into the Metro East early Saturday.

Cahokia Heights police responded at approximately 1:35 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Saint William Drive.

Officers discovered two juvenile shooting victims.

A 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old was transported to a St. Louis-area hospital for treatment.

The Cahokia Heights Police Department requested assistance from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, which was activated to investigate the killing.

Fifteen Major Case Squad investigators were reportedly assigned to the investigation Saturday.

The Cahokia Heights shooting brings the confirmed total across the broader St. Louis metropolitan area covered in these incidents to at least eight shooting victims, four of whom died.

Confirmed Weekend Shooting Toll

Based on incidents that could be sufficiently verified as of Saturday evening, the known toll stands at:

At least 8 people shot across the broader St. Louis metropolitan area

At least 4 people killed

At least 6 people shot in St. Louis City and St. Louis County

3 fatalities in St. Louis City and County

2 teenagers shot in Cahokia Heights

1 teenager killed in the Cahokia Heights shooting

Those numbers should be considered a minimum, not necessarily the final weekend total.

Public crime information for Saturday lists several additional shooting-related calls at locations around St. Louis, including portions of Goodfellow Boulevard, Page Boulevard, Paulian Place, Mimika Avenue, and other areas.

However, a report categorized as a shooting does not automatically establish that someone was struck by gunfire. Some calls can involve shots fired without injuries, delayed reports, or incidents that overlap with other police records.

For that reason, those entries are not being added to the victim total without additional confirmation.

Investigations Continue Across the Region

The shootings occurred across multiple jurisdictions, meaning there is no single investigation encompassing all of the weekend violence.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigators are responsible for incidents inside the city. St. Louis County authorities are investigating the Spanish Lake killing, while the Major Case Squad is assisting Cahokia Heights police with the fatal shooting involving the two teenagers.

Investigators in the individual cases may examine surveillance video, witness statements, firearms evidence, shell casings and other physical or digital evidence as they attempt to identify suspects and establish what happened.

Authorities had not publicly suggested Saturday that the separate shootings were part of a connected series of crimes.

The violence instead occurred in different locations and under apparently different circumstances.

Weekend Count Could Change

The weekend shooting count remains preliminary.

Additional victims or incidents could be reported as police investigations develop, particularly because Saturday night and Sunday remain ahead before the Labor Day weekend concludes.

The distinction between St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and the broader metropolitan area is also important when reporting crime statistics.

A count limited strictly to St. Louis City would exclude shootings investigated by St. Louis County police and incidents in Metro East communities such as Cahokia Heights. A metropolitan-area count provides a broader picture of violence affecting communities on both sides of the Mississippi River but should not be confused with official St. Louis City crime statistics.

Based on verified reporting available Saturday evening, however, the broader picture is already significant: at least eight people have been shot, and four have died in separate incidents across the St. Louis metropolitan area since Friday evening.

Police investigations remain active, and the totals could rise as authorities release additional information.

Anyone with information about the Cahokia Heights shooting can contact the Major Case Squad command post at 618-337-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

STL.News will continue monitoring law enforcement announcements and confirmed local reports for additional developments throughout the weekend.