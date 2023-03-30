St. Louis Restaurant Review – Charlie Gitto’s at Hollywood Casino

St. Louis Restaurant Review published a review on Charlie Gitto’s at Hollywood Casino, giving it a 5 Star Rating.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published a review of Charlie Gitto’s at Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, Missouri, giving it a 5-Star Rating.

Charlie Gitto’s has two locations:

Hollywood Casino The Hill

It is one of the most historic Italian restaurants in the St. Louis region. St. Louis Restaurant Review typically bases its reviews on customer reviews published on major platforms such as Google, Facebook, Yelp, TripAdvisor, and OpenTable. However, this rating is based on their opinion, but having considered the major platforms’ ratings.

STL.News would like to congratulate Charlie Gitto’s on their continued success and express its appreciation for providing years of quality food and service to the community.