St. Louis Restaurant Foundation Created for Struggling Restaurants

WebTech Group announced the creation of the St. Louis Restaurant Foundation.

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) According to a post published by WebTech Group, a new non-profit organization has been created called “St. Louis Restaurant Foundation.”

The foundation’s purpose is to honor a founding member, which is to be announced and help struggling local restaurants and families in need.

The St. Louis Restaurant Foundation has been filed with the Missouri Secretary of State and is pending the IRS’s 501 (c) (3) status.

The registered agent is Kevin Amant. Additionally, Amant is the owner of Amant’s Floor Care, which has been in business since 1969.

Additionally, we have received information that Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul (a.k.a. Sasi or Andie), owner of Thai Kitchen and recipient of the “Restaurateur of the Year Award – 2022,” will be involved with the organization. No verification as to the level of her involvement.

This type of organization is necessary as many restaurants were severely damaged during the lockdown. Unfortunately, many have failed and closed their doors, but others are holding on, hoping for better times ahead.

Restaurants are feast or famine. This common scenario is typically due to either good or poor management. Those who have mastered how to operate a restaurant and make money have a lot of information and knowledge to help those willing to open their minds. There are a lot of moving parts to a restaurant. It is not an easy business and has a high failure rate.

We will monitor this new organization and its progress as we are actively involved in the local restaurant industry.