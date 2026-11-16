St. Louis Police Fatally Shoot Man Armed With BB Gun

ST. LOUIS, MO – November 16, 2026 (STL.News) A 42-year-old man was fatally shot by St. Louis police officers Saturday evening in the city’s Dutchtown neighborhood after allegedly threatening several people with what investigators later determined was a BB pistol, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The deadly confrontation occurred around 5:45 p.m. on November 14 in the 4000 block of Meramec Street near Gustine Avenue.

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Police said District 1 officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a man walking in the street and pointing what appeared to be a firearm at several people, including a 13-year-old girl.

According to investigators, the man also confronted a 65-year-old motorist driving a Cadillac SUV.

Police said the man opened the vehicle’s door, entered the SUV, and pointed the weapon at the driver while attempting to take the vehicle.

A struggle over the weapon followed inside the SUV. The driver managed to escape and run from the vehicle as responding officers arrived.

Officers Ordered Man to Drop Weapon

According to the department’s preliminary account, officers repeatedly instructed the man to exit the Cadillac and put down his weapon.

Police said he refused to comply.

Officers subsequently opened fire, striking the man. Emergency personnel transported him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators later identified the weapon as a Daisy Model 93 CO?-powered BB pistol.

Although the pistol was not a conventional firearm, police said it closely resembled one.

The distinction is significant because responding officers were investigating reports of an armed individual threatening residents and attempting to take a vehicle.

The department’s initial statement does not establish whether officers recognized the weapon as a BB pistol before firing.

Investigation Into Fatal Shooting Continues

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Force Investigation Unit is investigating the shooting.

Police reported that no officers or other members of the public were injured during the confrontation.

The department had not publicly identified the deceased man in its November 15 statement. Officials said they would release his identity after positive identification.

The investigation will need to establish the complete circumstances surrounding the officers’ use of deadly force, including the sequence of events, the perceived threat, and the actions taken immediately before shots were fired.

The department’s published account describes the incident from the perspective of its preliminary investigation. It does not constitute an independent determination that the shooting was legally justified.

Residents React to Shooting

The incident has also generated concern among Dutchtown residents.

In reporting published by First Alert 4, neighbors described hearing gunfire and witnessing a significant police response.

Some residents expressed support for the officers’ actions, citing reported threats to members of the public. Others questioned whether the confrontation could have ended without a fatal shooting.

The discovery that the weapon was a BB pistol has become a central part of the discussion.

However, a realistic-looking BB gun can be difficult to distinguish from a conventional firearm during a rapidly developing confrontation, particularly when witnesses report that someone is pointing it at others.

Whether officers reasonably perceived an immediate threat in this particular incident remains a question for the investigation.

Questions Remain Following Deadly Encounter

The Dutchtown shooting raises questions about how officers assess threats involving weapons that resemble firearms and how police respond when an individual refuses commands during a potentially dangerous encounter.

Several details remain unresolved in the department’s initial public statement, including how many officers discharged their weapons, how many shots were fired, and whether body-worn camera footage will be released to the public.

The police account also does not specify the deceased man’s actions at the precise moment officers fired.

Those details could be important in evaluating the confrontation and determining whether the use of deadly force complied with applicable law and department policies.

For now, investigators have confirmed that the weapon recovered was a BB pistol, that the man died after being shot by responding officers, and that the department’s Force Investigation Unit is conducting an investigation.

STL.News will continue monitoring the investigation for additional information, including the man’s identity and any subsequent findings released by authorities.