Chicago Violence Prevention Workers Shot Outside Office

Three members of New Life Centers were among four men wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood after an evening of community service.

CHICAGO, IL – October 22, 2026 (STL.News) Three members of a Chicago nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing violence and supporting young people were shot outside their community offices in the Little Village neighborhood, raising concerns about the dangers faced by individuals working to reduce gun violence in some of the city’s most vulnerable communities.

The shooting occurred Friday, October 16, shortly after 11 p.m. near West 26th Street and South Pulaski Road on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Four men were wounded when someone inside a white sedan opened fire as the victims were leaving a building, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Three of those injured were associated with New Life Centers, a community organization that has spent more than two decades providing youth mentoring, violence prevention programs, neighborhood outreach and other services to Chicago families.

The organization confirmed that two employees and a peacekeeper were among those wounded. All three were reported to be recovering, with their injuries not considered life-threatening.

The fourth victim’s relationship to the organization has not been publicly established.

The shooting drew particular attention because the nonprofit workers spent the evening participating in charitable activities alongside young people before returning to their community offices.

Shooting Followed an Evening of Community Service

According to New Life Centers, the workers accompanied young people to a volunteer event organized through Feed My Starving Children, a nonprofit that coordinates meal packaging for families experiencing food insecurity worldwide.

The group had spent the evening helping prepare meals before returning to the Little Village area.

Shortly afterward, gunfire erupted outside the building.

Chicago police said the shooting occurred at approximately 11:13 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 26th Street.

Investigators reported that a white sedan approached the individuals as they were leaving the building. Someone inside the vehicle fired multiple shots before the car fled southbound on Pulaski Road.

Four men, ages 19, 25, 26, and 56, suffered gunshot wounds.

Police provided the following details about their injuries:

A 56-year-old man was shot in the leg.

A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the hand.

A 19-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the arm.

Three victims were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, while the 19-year-old traveled to the hospital independently.

All four were initially reported in good condition.

Authorities have not publicly identified the victims, and police have not established a motive for the attack.

As of the latest publicly available reports reviewed for this article, no arrests had been announced.

Chicago Police Department Area Four detectives are investigating.

New Life Centers Condemns Violence Against Its Workers

New Life Centers expressed concern about the shooting, emphasizing that its employees and community peacekeepers regularly work in difficult circumstances to support young people and reduce neighborhood violence.

The organization operates programs designed to build relationships with vulnerable residents, intervene in conflicts and provide alternatives to violence.

In a statement reported by NBC Chicago, organization leaders described the attack as heartbreaking and unacceptable.

They emphasized that employees and peacekeepers dedicate themselves to mentoring young people, interrupting violence and creating opportunities for residents.

The organization also stressed that community offices, youth centers, and other neighborhood gathering places must remain safe environments.

Pastor Mark Jobe, who is associated with the organization, expressed gratitude that the victims survived and asked the community to pray for their recovery.

In remarks reported by FOX 32 Chicago, Jobe said the organization was thankful that none of the bullets struck vital organs.

He also expressed concern that shootings can contribute to additional violence within neighborhoods already struggling with public safety challenges.

The organization said the injured workers appreciated the support and prayers they had received from community members.

Violence Prevention Workers Face Dangerous Conditions

The shooting highlights a difficult reality for organizations that attempt to reduce gun violence through direct neighborhood engagement.

Violence prevention workers frequently operate in communities experiencing shootings, gang conflicts, retaliatory violence, and other public safety concerns.

Unlike police officers, many community outreach workers lack law enforcement authority. Their effectiveness depends largely on building trust with residents, establishing relationships with young people, and persuading individuals to resolve disputes without resorting to violence.

Some programs employ people with firsthand experience with neighborhood conflicts who understand the circumstances that can lead to shootings.

These workers may help mediate disputes, connect residents with employment opportunities, provide mentoring, or direct families toward social services.

The goal is to intervene before disagreements escalate into violent confrontations.

However, their work can also place them near situations involving armed individuals or ongoing neighborhood disputes.

The Little Village shooting illustrates the risks associated with this work, although investigators have not established whether the victims were targeted because of their involvement in violence prevention.

That distinction remains important.

Police have not announced evidence establishing that the nonprofit’s activities motivated the attack.

More Than 20 Years of Community Outreach

New Life Centers has operated in Chicago for more than two decades, providing services to young people and families in communities facing economic challenges and persistent violence.

Its programs help residents build opportunities through education, mentoring, employment assistance, community activities, and violence prevention.

The organization’s work extends beyond responding to shootings.

Youth programs offer structured activities intended to keep young people engaged in positive environments while connecting them with adults who can provide guidance and support.

Community outreach efforts also seek to strengthen relationships between residents and neighborhood institutions.

Violence prevention programs attempt to identify conflicts before they escalate and provide alternatives to retaliation.

These services are particularly important in neighborhoods where residents may experience repeated exposure to shootings or other traumatic events.

For organizations such as New Life Centers, maintaining community trust is central to their mission.

The shooting outside its offices presents a challenge not only for the injured workers but also for the broader effort to create environments where residents feel safe participating in community programs.

Little Village Community Confronts Another Shooting

Little Village is a predominantly Latino neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side known for its commercial corridors, family-owned businesses, churches, and community organizations.

The neighborhood has a strong network of local institutions serving families and young people.

However, like several other Chicago communities, Little Village has also experienced recurring concerns about gun violence.

Shootings can have consequences extending beyond the immediate victims.

Families may become reluctant to allow children to attend evening activities. Volunteers may reconsider participating in neighborhood programs, and organizations may face additional security concerns.

When violence occurs near community centers or nonprofit offices, it can undermine residents’ confidence in places intended to provide support and stability.

The October 16 attack is especially troubling because it occurred after an evening dedicated to helping others.

The victims were returning from an activity focused on providing meals to families in need when they encountered gunfire.

Although authorities have not established why the shooting occurred, the circumstances have prompted renewed attention to the safety of community outreach workers.

Local leaders have also discussed organizing a peace march in response to the violence, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

Investigation Continues as Questions Remain

Several important questions remain unanswered.

Police have not publicly identified the person who fired the shots, explained whether investigators believe the attack was targeted, or announced a motive.

Authorities have also not established whether the shooting was connected to an earlier dispute or other criminal activity.

The white sedan investigators described remains a central detail in the publicly released account.

Police said the vehicle fled south on Pulaski Road after the shooting.

Investigators have not publicly disclosed whether surveillance footage, witness statements, or other evidence has produced a suspect identification.

The victims’ names have not been released in the reporting reviewed for this article.

Until investigators provide additional findings, the circumstances surrounding the attack remain unresolved.

A Broader Challenge for Chicago’s Violence Prevention Efforts

Chicago has relied on a combination of traditional policing, community outreach, youth programs, and violence intervention initiatives to address gun violence.

These approaches serve different purposes.

Police investigate crimes, make arrests, and enforce criminal laws.

Community organizations try to address factors that contribute to violence, including neighborhood disputes, limited economic opportunities, social instability, and a lack of positive activities for young people.

Supporters of community-based intervention argue that trusted neighborhood workers can reach individuals who may be reluctant to cooperate with traditional institutions.

However, evaluating these programs’ effectiveness requires careful examination of outcomes, including whether interventions reduce shootings, prevent retaliation, and improve neighborhood safety over time.

The shooting involving New Life Centers workers demonstrates another concern: protecting the individuals responsible for carrying out these programs.

Organizations cannot effectively provide mentoring, counseling, and conflict intervention if employees, volunteers, and participants fear being shot while entering or leaving community facilities.

At the same time, the attack should not be interpreted as evidence that violence prevention programs are ineffective.

The investigation has not established the circumstances that led to the shooting, and one incident cannot determine the overall effectiveness of a community safety strategy.

What the incident does demonstrate is that nonprofit employees and volunteers can face serious dangers while serving neighborhoods affected by violence.

Community Calls for Recovery and Peace

New Life Centers has expressed appreciation for the support received following the shooting.

The organization continues to emphasize its commitment to serving Chicago families and young people despite the attack on its workers.

For the injured employees and peacekeeper, the immediate priority remains recovery.

For investigators, the challenge is identifying the person responsible and determining why four men were shot outside the building.

For the Little Village community, the incident raises a larger question about how neighborhoods can protect the very people working to prevent future violence.

The shooting occurred after an evening of volunteer service intended to help families in need.

Instead of ending with the satisfaction of community service, the night concluded with four men suffering gunshot wounds and police searching for a suspect.

The circumstances underscore the human cost of gun violence and the challenges faced by organizations attempting to make Chicago neighborhoods safer.

The investigation remains active, and no arrests have been publicly announced in the latest reports available at publication time.