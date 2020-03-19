St Louis MO Second Positive Case COVID-19

Notification of Second Positive Case of COVID-19 in the City of St. Louis

Latest case of COVID-19 serves as a reminder for the need to stay home if you are sick

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The City of St. Louis Director of Health, Fredrick Echols, M.D., and Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Wednesday the second positive case of COVID-19 detected in the City of St. Louis.

This latest case of COVID-19 is a travel-related case; however, there is reason to believe there is community exposure. Mayor Lyda Krewson said despite exhibiting symptoms, the individual continued to work, likely exposing members of the community to the virus.

Social distancing is critical at this time to limit the spread of COVID-19. Mayor Lyda Krewson said Wednesday that the City of St. Louis would update its social gathering orders to no more than 10 people, starting Thursday at midnight. This order lasts until further notice. The action comes at the same time the City of St. Louis, Saint Louis County, St. Charles County, and Franklin County are limiting services at bars and restaurants starting at midnight tonight.

If you feel you are exhibiting any of the symptoms of a respiratory illness like the common cold, influenza or COVID-19, please follow these steps from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect yourself and the City of St. Louis community from further health concerns.

Stay home! People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 can recover at home. Furthermore:

Do not leave, except to get medical care.

Do not visit public areas.

Separate yourself from other people in your home (known as home isolation)

Stay in touch with your doctor.

Call your doctor’s office or health center before you get medical care.

Be sure to get care if you feel worse, or you think it is an emergency.

If you have a medical emergency and need to call 911, notify the operator that you have or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a facemask before medical help arrives.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean your hands often.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis.

Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.

If you have not talked to your employer about any adjustments to your company’s leave policy, now is the time to do so. Planning to work from home or for the need for an extended absence may help ease anxiety over the need for social distancing.

COVID-19 is proving the City of St. Louis community must adapt to this emerging disease to slow the spread and flatten the curve of case counts. For additional information on the latest actions the City has taken to protect its residents, please visit the City of St. Louis’ COVID-19 website: stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19

