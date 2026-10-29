St. Louis Mayor Calls for Police Board Reforms

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 29, 2026 (STL.News) St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer unveiled a four-part policing strategy Wednesday, October 28, calling on the state-controlled Board of Police Commissioners to focus on police officer recruitment, operational oversight, violence prevention, and greater transparency in the management of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD).

The announcement follows controversy surrounding the board’s approval of a substantial salary increase and contract extension for Police Chief Robert Tracy. The agreement prompted Governor Mike Kehoe to request an investigation into possible violations of Missouri’s Sunshine Law, while the city announced that it was suspending implementation of Tracy’s salary increase pending the review.

Spencer’s recommendations include an independent police compensation study, improved coordination among public safety agencies, stronger violence prevention partnerships, renewed negotiations with civilian employees, and additional financial disclosure requirements.

The mayor continues to oppose state control of the police department. However, she maintains that governance disagreements should not prevent officials from addressing immediate public safety concerns.

Her proposals have not yet been adopted by the Board of Police Commissioners.

Mayor Spencer Identifies Four Policing Priorities

Spencer’s October 28 announcement identifies four areas she believes the police board should address.

The first focuses on improving compensation for newly recruited police officers. The second addresses operational oversight and coordination between the police department and other city agencies. The third emphasizes violence prevention and coordinated efforts to prevent crime. The fourth calls for transparency, fairness for employees, professional advancement, and responsible financial management.

The mayor said she intends to present the recommendations at upcoming board meetings.

Spencer serves on the state-controlled board, giving her a direct role in police governance even as the city continues challenging the arrangement in court.

In her official announcement, Spencer acknowledged that St. Louis police officers have helped reduce crime and that the department has a foundation on which to build further improvements.

She argues that the governing board must devote more attention to the department’s workforce, operational needs, and accountability.

The mayor’s recommendations target the commissioners responsible for police governance rather than individual patrol officers.

Police Staffing Shortage Remains a Major Concern

One of the most significant issues Spencer’s proposal identifies is the shortage of sworn police officers.

According to the mayor’s office, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has about 850 sworn officers, down from roughly 1,250 in 2020.

The mayor’s detailed policing plan identifies an authorized staffing level of 1,140 officers for 2026.

Based on those figures, the department is operating approximately 290 officers below its authorized strength.

These figures come from the mayor’s published plan and should not be confused with an independently audited personnel count.

Nevertheless, they illustrate the department’s recruitment and retention challenges.

Spencer wants the police board to immediately issue a request for proposals for an independent compensation study.

The study would compare St. Louis police salaries and benefits with regional and national law enforcement labor markets.

Its objective would be to identify compensation improvements that could make entry-level positions more competitive without negatively affecting existing officers.

The mayor has not proposed a specific new starting salary or announced a completed funding arrangement for implementing any recommended increases.

Instead, she wants independent research to guide future compensation decisions.

Police staffing affects patrol coverage, criminal investigations, supervision, specialized assignments, and the department’s ability to respond to public safety needs.

Improving recruitment and retention could help address those challenges, although compensation is only one factor influencing whether officers join or remain with a department.

Chief Robert Tracy’s Contract Sparks Controversy

Spencer’s announcement follows the police board’s approval of an amended employment agreement for Chief Robert Tracy.

The board considered the agreement during closed-door proceedings on October 15 and October 17.

According to the City of St. Louis, the amended agreement extends Tracy’s employment through 2030 and increases his annual base salary to $295,000.

The city described the increase as about $110,000 per year.

The agreement also includes guaranteed annual salary increases each October, additional compensation provisions under specified termination circumstances, and funding to cover employee contributions for health, dental, and prescription insurance.

Spencer has questioned the board’s decision to address executive compensation while other departmental employment issues remain unresolved.

Her October 28 announcement characterizes the amended agreement as being worth more than $1 million above Tracy’s existing contract.

That amount reflects the mayor’s assessment of the contract’s additional value, not the annual salary increase.

The distinction matters because the debate concerns both Tracy’s compensation and the longer-term financial obligations tied to the agreement.

Police Board Explains Its Decision

Board President Chris Saracino has defended the decision to retain Tracy.

According to reporting by The St. Louis American, Saracino said another city was recruiting Tracy and that commissioners believed retaining his leadership was important.

The board has emphasized the importance of maintaining continuity in police leadership and has pointed to reductions in reported crime during Tracy’s tenure.

Saracino’s explanation provides context for the board’s decision, although it does not resolve questions about the approval process.

The controversy therefore involves two separate issues: whether commissioners considered the compensation agreement justified and whether they followed applicable legal requirements when approving it.

Governor Kehoe Requests Sunshine Law Investigation

On October 23, Governor Mike Kehoe formally asked Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway to investigate possible Sunshine Law violations involving the Board of Police Commissioners.

The governor’s request concerned meetings held on or about October 17 during which commissioners considered Tracy’s employment agreement.

Kehoe expressed concern about the board’s decision to accelerate the contract extension through closed-door proceedings.

At the same time, the governor reaffirmed his support for the state-controlled police board’s authority.

His request focused on whether commissioners complied with Missouri’s open-government requirements rather than reversing the state’s police governance arrangement.

Missouri’s Sunshine Law generally requires public governmental bodies to hold open meetings unless a specific legal exception applies.

The investigation concerns whether the board’s procedures complied with those requirements.

According to reporting by First Alert 4, Attorney General Hanaway referred the review to Kansas City law firm Graves Garrett Greim.

The review concerns the board’s meeting procedures and the circumstances surrounding the contract approval.

The investigation does not establish that commissioners violated Missouri law.

A determination would depend on the applicable legal requirements and the evidence gathered during the review.

Board attorney Chris Graville also resigned amid the controversy.

His departure added another complication for commissioners as they faced questions about the contract approval process.

City Suspends Tracy’s Salary Increase

The City of St. Louis announced that it was suspending implementation of Tracy’s salary increase while the investigation proceeds.

The mayor’s office issued an official statement dated October 26 outlining the city’s legal concerns about the process used to approve the amended agreement.

The city’s Law Department formally notified the police board of what it considered deficiencies in the approval procedures.

According to the city’s statement, the increased salary had been applied retroactively to October 11, before commissioners approved the agreement on October 17.

City officials also reported that a paycheck issued at the increased rate included an additional week of compensation.

The city said it would suspend further payments reflecting the increase until the investigation concludes and the board’s actions are determined to have been legally proper.

The suspension represents the city’s administrative response to its legal concerns.

It is not a final judicial determination that the employment agreement is invalid.

The dispute remains focused on whether the board followed the required procedures when approving the contract.

Spencer Calls for Stronger Operational Oversight

The second component of the mayor’s policing strategy concerns the board’s oversight responsibilities.

Spencer wants commissioners to adopt a formal resolution affirming their responsibility for overseeing police department operations.

Her proposal follows statements by Board President Saracino during a September 30 meeting that the board does not participate in the department’s day-to-day operations.

Spencer questions whether the existing relationship provides sufficiently clear accountability for police leadership.

An important distinction exists between daily operational management and governing-board oversight.

Police chiefs generally supervise personnel, direct law enforcement activities, and implement departmental policies.

Governing boards exercise responsibilities assigned to them by law, including oversight of leadership and major administrative decisions.

Spencer believes commissioners should clarify their role and ensure that departmental leadership remains accountable.

Her proposal also calls for improved coordination between police and other city public safety agencies.

Specifically, she wants commissioners to adopt a written policy requiring SLMPD to share Incident Action Plans with the City Emergency Management Agency and St. Louis Fire Department before major citywide events.

These plans help participating agencies coordinate personnel, responsibilities, communications, and emergency response procedures.

In her detailed proposal, Spencer alleges that police leadership has declined to share certain operational planning documents with city emergency management and fire officials.

That allegation reflects the mayor’s account of the disagreement and should not be interpreted as an independently established finding of misconduct.

The proposed policy would set a formal expectation that agencies participating in major public safety operations share plans.

Violence Prevention Partnerships Would Expand

The third component of Spencer’s plan emphasizes preventing violence and improving cooperation among city agencies.

The mayor wants the city’s Office of Violence Prevention to have continuing access to police shooting reviews.

These reviews are intended to help participating officials examine incidents, identify patterns, and develop intervention strategies.

Under the mayor’s detailed plan, the mayor and the Office of Violence Prevention developed an agreement that allowed the office to participate from July 28 to October 20.

Spencer argues that the process took unnecessarily long and wants participation to continue without requiring repeated agreements.

Her recommendation would establish standing access for the office.

The mayor also wants police officials and the city’s director of public safety to establish joint quarterly objectives.

Those objectives would address traffic safety, problem properties, and infrastructure vandalism.

The approach emphasizes cooperation among departments responsible for different aspects of public safety.

For example, recurring problems involving vacant or poorly maintained properties may require coordination among police officers, building inspectors, and other municipal personnel.

Traffic safety can involve enforcement, infrastructure improvements, and public education.

Infrastructure vandalism may require cooperation between investigators and agencies responsible for maintaining public property.

Spencer wants to address these responsibilities through coordinated objectives and improved information sharing.

The proposal does not establish specific numerical crime-reduction targets.

Its effectiveness would depend on implementation and subsequent evaluation.

Civilian Police Employees Await Contract Resolution

The mayor also raised concerns about civilian employees who support the police department.

These workers perform key functions, including dispatch, forensic services, legal operations, human resources, and administration.

Spencer’s October 28 announcement says civilian employees have worked without a new contract since July 2025.

Her longer published policing plan identifies June 2025 as the expiration date.

Although the city’s documents differ on the precise month, both indicate that the contract has remained unresolved for more than a year.

Spencer wants commissioners to return to negotiations and reach an agreement.

She has contrasted the unresolved civilian employment issues with the board’s handling of Tracy’s compensation.

Her detailed proposal also raises concerns about compensation adjustments for crime laboratory employees.

The mayor argues that commissioners should consider the needs of sworn officers and civilian personnel throughout the department.

No completed civilian employment agreement was announced as part of the October 28 proposal.

Police Promotions and Workforce Transparency

Another recommendation concerns promotional opportunities for sworn officers.

Spencer’s detailed plan states that the department’s most recent promotional examinations occurred approximately three to five years ago.

She wants to schedule a new examination within six months, followed by a predictable testing schedule.

Promotional examinations provide a structured process for evaluating officers seeking advancement.

The mayor believes regular examinations are important for recognizing qualified personnel and developing future departmental leadership.

Her proposal also calls for publication of workforce demographic information.

Spencer wants the board to disclose current demographic information about the department and its command staff and update it annually.

The recommendation aims to increase transparency about workforce composition and advancement.

These proposals would require board action before becoming established departmental practices.

Mayor Seeks Greater Financial Transparency

Financial accountability is another major element of Spencer’s strategy.

The mayor wants the Board of Police Commissioners to publish outside legal counsel billing records within 30 days.

Her detailed proposal says the board has spent more than $1.2 million on outside legal counsel in city disputes.

That amount is the mayor’s reported figure and has not been independently confirmed through an examination of the underlying invoices.

Publishing the records would allow residents and public officials to evaluate the expenditures and services provided.

Spencer also wants clearer procedures for receiving and resolving civilian complaints.

Her proposal supports additional civilian oversight and greater transparency in departmental accountability.

The mayor has also criticized a proposed reality television agreement involving the police department.

According to her official statement, the proposed arrangement raised concerns about who would own recorded footage involving residents, crime victims, juveniles, and people experiencing crises.

Spencer said the proposal was tabled and subsequently abandoned following public criticism.

She cited the matter as another reason commissioners should focus on the department’s core responsibilities.

State Control Provides Background to Dispute

The controversy unfolds under the state-controlled governance arrangement Missouri lawmakers restored in 2025.

Governor Kehoe signed House Bill 495 in March 2025, returning oversight of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to a state-established Board of Police Commissioners.

The legislation was part of the governor’s broader Safer Missouri public safety initiative.

Supporters argued that St. Louis needed stronger police administration, more consistent leadership, and renewed attention to public safety.

The legislation followed years of concerns about violent crime, police staffing, and the effectiveness of local police governance.

St. Louis previously operated under state police oversight for more than 150 years before returning to local control in 2013.

The 2025 legislation reversed that arrangement.

Spencer continues to support local control and maintains that city residents should have greater authority over the department that polices their neighborhoods.

The city is pursuing a legal challenge to the current governance structure.

However, her October 28 announcement focuses on measures she believes the existing board should undertake while the legal dispute continues.

The governor’s request to investigate Tracy’s contract approval also shows that questions about the board’s procedures aren’t limited to city officials.

Kehoe has continued supporting state oversight while calling for accountability in how commissioners conduct public business.

What Happens Next for St. Louis Police?

Spencer plans to present her recommendations to the Board of Police Commissioners at upcoming meetings.

Commissioners will have an opportunity to consider the proposed compensation study, operational oversight requirements, violence prevention partnerships, employee advancement measures, and transparency initiatives.

Implementation will depend on board decisions and, where necessary, available funding and administrative cooperation.

An independent compensation study could establish whether entry-level police salaries are competitive.

Regular promotional examinations could provide clearer advancement opportunities.

Shared emergency planning requirements could strengthen coordination among public safety agencies.

Expanded violence prevention partnerships could improve cooperation among departments addressing recurring public safety problems.

Publishing legal expenses and workforce information could give residents more ways to evaluate police governance.

However, none of these outcomes is guaranteed simply because the mayor has announced the proposals.

The board must still consider the recommendations and determine which measures to adopt.

The separate investigation into the approval of Tracy’s employment agreement also remains unresolved.

For St. Louis residents, the immediate question is whether the mayor’s recommendations will produce measurable improvements in police administration, staffing, and accountability.

The October 28 announcement sets out specific proposals that the board can evaluate against future decisions.

Commissioners’ responses will help determine whether those recommendations become operational policies or remain part of the ongoing disagreement over police governance.

Sources: City of St. Louis Mayor’s Office, October 28, 2026, official policing announcement and Mayor Spencer’s Policing Priorities; City of St. Louis Mayor’s Office, October 26, 2026, statement concerning Chief Robert Tracy’s salary increase; Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe’s Office, October 23, 2026, request for a Sunshine Law investigation; First Alert 4 reporting on the police board controversy and outside investigation; The St. Louis American reporting on the chief’s employment agreement and the board’s explanation for its decision.