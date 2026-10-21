Mayor Spencer Opposes SLMPD Reality TV Show

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 21, 2026 (STL.News) St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer is opposing a proposed reality television series involving the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD), raising concerns about residents’ constitutional rights, privacy, criminal investigations, financial liability, and the authority of the city’s state-appointed police oversight board.

The proposal, discussed Wednesday, October 21, during a meeting of the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners, would allow a television production company to document police operations for a potential A&E series associated with television producer Dick Wolf, whose credits include Law & Order and Chicago P.D.

Police representatives described the project as an opportunity to showcase the department’s work, demonstrate how officers investigate crimes and present a more positive image of St. Louis to a national television audience.

However, Spencer questioned whether the proposed agreement adequately protects residents, victims, criminal investigations, and the city itself.

The police board ultimately postponed a vote on the proposed arrangement, leaving the project’s future uncertain.

The disagreement comes as St. Louis continues adjusting to a state-controlled police governance structure, adding another dimension to an already complicated relationship between City Hall and the department responsible for public safety.

Proposed Television Series Would Follow St. Louis Police

According to details presented during Wednesday’s meeting and reported by First Alert 4, the proposed production would involve Lucky 8 TV LLC and Dick Wolf Productions.

The proposed agreement lists the working title as Untitled St. Louis Police Project.

The initial agreement would last one year, with provisions allowing two potential extensions.

Under the proposal, the production company would receive access to certain police department facilities, officers, and personnel for filming.

The arrangement would prohibit access to protected or confidential police records, according to the publicly presented agreement summary.

The department’s public affairs director would also be permitted to review nearly completed episodes for factual accuracy and confidential information.

Nevertheless, questions remain about how much authority the department would ultimately possess over footage collected during filming, particularly material that might never appear in a televised episode.

That distinction is central to the mayor’s objections.

Police Department Sees Opportunity to Improve Its Image

Mitch McCoy, director of public affairs and information for SLMPD, defended the proposal during Wednesday’s discussion.

McCoy said department representatives had been communicating with the production company and Dick Wolf for approximately six weeks.

He emphasized that the proposed program would differ from traditional police reality television productions, including Cops, Live PD and A&E’s The First 48.

Rather than simply recording police encounters or arrests, the proposed series would focus on the department’s broader work and efforts to address violent crime.

According to McCoy, the production company wants to demonstrate how St. Louis is working to reduce crime and improve the city’s national image.

Police officials also expressed confidence that the production would incorporate safeguards concerning crime victims and their families.

McCoy said producers assured the department that they would not include victims and their families without their involvement and consent.

Supporters of the project see value in helping viewers understand the complexity of criminal investigations, the demands placed on officers, and the cooperation required among local and federal law enforcement agencies.

A documentary-style program could also provide a national audience with a perspective on St. Louis policing that differs from conventional crime reporting.

However, those potential benefits must be weighed against the legal and operational concerns the mayor raised.

Mayor Spencer Identifies Five Major Concerns

In a letter obtained by First Alert 4 following Wednesday’s meeting, Spencer outlined five principal objections to the proposed agreement.

Her concerns involve the handling of evidence, constitutional protections, residents’ privacy, police board authority, and financial responsibility.

1. Potential Problems Involving Criminal Evidence

One of Spencer’s primary concerns involves footage that could become relevant to a criminal investigation or prosecution.

Reality television crews working alongside police officers may record statements, investigative activity, witness interactions, or other information relevant to a criminal case.

Depending on the circumstances, such recordings could become evidence subject to preservation or disclosure requirements.

If a private production company controls the original footage, questions could arise about whether prosecutors, defense attorneys, and courts can obtain material needed for a fair proceeding.

These concerns are particularly significant in homicide investigations and other serious criminal cases.

Video footage does not necessarily lose its potential evidentiary significance simply because it was recorded for entertainment rather than law enforcement purposes.

The mayor’s objection raises an important question: Would the police department retain sufficient authority to preserve and obtain footage if it becomes relevant to criminal proceedings?

The publicly reported details of the agreement do not establish how every potential evidentiary dispute would be resolved.

2. Constitutional Rights and Police Encounters

Spencer also warned that the arrangement could create constitutional concerns.

Police officers regularly interact with individuals during searches, questioning, arrests, and investigations.

Introducing commercial camera crews into those encounters can create additional legal considerations, particularly when filming occurs inside private residences or other locations where individuals have recognized privacy interests.

A person’s consent to interact with police does not automatically establish consent to commercial filming.

Similarly, police authority to enter a location for legitimate law enforcement purposes does not necessarily extend to granting a television production company unrestricted access.

Courts have examined these distinctions in previous legal disputes involving media personnel accompanying officers.

Spencer’s concerns suggest that any final agreement would need clearly defined filming restrictions, consent procedures, and safeguards governing sensitive encounters.

3. Privacy Protections for Residents and Victims

The mayor also questioned whether the proposed contract adequately protects ordinary St. Louis residents.

Police frequently encounter people during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Crime victims, grieving families, witnesses, children, and individuals experiencing emergencies may have little interest in becoming part of a television production.

Even footage that never airs could contain personal information or sensitive images.

The possibility that a commercial production company could retain recordings indefinitely raises questions about storage, ownership, security and future use.

Police representatives have said the producers intend to involve victims and families and obtain their consent.

However, Spencer’s objections indicate that she does not believe the written agreement provides sufficient enforceable protections.

The distinction between verbal assurances and contractual requirements is important.

A production company may voluntarily follow safeguards, but a formal agreement determines which obligations are legally enforceable.

4. Police Board Authority and Editorial Control

Another concern involves who ultimately controls the television production.

According to Spencer’s letter, the proposed agreement appears to give the production company broad ownership rights over recorded material and substantial control over how St. Louis is portrayed.

That could limit the police board’s ability to intervene if disagreements arise concerning footage, editing, or the use of recordings.

Police officials have described assurances from producers that the department would have meaningful oversight.

However, the reported contract provisions concerning near-final episode review do not, by themselves, establish an unrestricted right to approve or reject all content.

Editorial control matters most when a production involves an active law enforcement agency.

Television producers may prioritize compelling storytelling, while police administrators must consider operational security, investigative integrity, public trust, and legal responsibilities.

The mayor’s position highlights the need to distinguish between a production company’s commercial interests and the department’s public obligations.

5. Financial Risks for St. Louis Taxpayers

Spencer’s fifth objection involves the potential financial consequences of the proposed agreement.

Allowing a private company to film police operations could expose the city to disputes involving privacy, evidence, constitutional rights, or other legal issues.

Such disputes could create costs for legal defense, records management or other administrative responsibilities.

The financial implications would depend on the final contract’s indemnification provisions, insurance requirements, and liability allocation.

The publicly available reporting does not establish a specific projected taxpayer cost associated with the proposed series.

Nevertheless, Spencer argues that the city and its residents could face financial exposure without receiving adequate contractual protection.

The police board must decide whether the proposed agreement assigns risks appropriately and protects public resources.

State Control Adds Another Layer to the Dispute

The controversy also comes amid significant changes in how the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is governed.

Missouri legislation signed in 2025 established a state-appointed police oversight structure, shifting authority away from the city’s previous system of local control.

The new Board of Police Commissioners includes Mayor Spencer and members appointed by Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe.

The board began meeting in July 2025, and the transition to the new governance arrangement was scheduled to be completed by July 1, 2026.

The arrangement has generated disagreements over accountability, spending, and the relationship between city government and police leadership.

Spencer has previously challenged aspects of the governance transition and questioned board decisions.

The reality television proposal raises another issue about the extent of the board’s authority and the degree of oversight elected city leadership exercises.

Although the mayor serves on the board, she does not independently control its decisions.

That means her opposition does not necessarily prevent the board from approving an agreement at a future meeting.

For residents, the dispute raises broader questions about who is responsible for ensuring that police department partnerships serve the public interest.

St. Louis Has Previous Experience With Police Reality Television

The proposed series would not represent the first time St. Louis law enforcement operations have attracted reality television producers.

Years earlier, A&E’s The First 48 featured the city’s homicide investigators, a program that documents homicide investigations during the critical early stages of a case.

At the time, former Police Chief Sam Dotson supported the program as an opportunity to humanize detectives and help residents better understand investigative work.

Supporters believed greater public familiarity with investigators could encourage cooperation from witnesses and families.

However, the series also sparked a broader national debate over the use of television cameras at crime scenes and the potential consequences for criminal proceedings.

In another example, the St. Louis Fire Department participated in A&E’s Live Rescue, which documented firefighters, emergency medical personnel, and first responders.

Those earlier productions show that St. Louis public safety agencies have worked with commercial television companies before.

They also provide relevant context for evaluating whether the proposed SLMPD series includes appropriate safeguards.

However, previous participation does not establish that a new production agreement is legally sufficient or appropriate under today’s circumstances.