St. Louis County Man Pleads Guilty To Armed Carjackings

St. Louis County man pleads guilty to two armed carjackings and firearms offenses

ST. LOUIS (STL.News) United States District Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. accepted a plea of guilty from David Curtis President, on August 24, 2021, for the crimes of carjacking and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence for events on June 28, 2019, and carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence for events on July 29, 2019. Judge Limbaugh set sentencing for December 1, 2021.

According to the plea agreement, President, a 29- year-old resident of St. Louis County, committed two separate carjackings in St. Louis County. On June 28, 2019, in the 11100 Block of Riaza Square, President took a 2007 Buick Lucerne from the victim at gun point. President was later identified as the carjacker and determined to be in possession of the victim’s pistol, which was in the Lucerne at the time of the carjacking. On July 29, 2019, at the Petro Mart at 698 Gravois Bluffs Boulevard, President shot two persons and took from them a 2017 Nissan Altima.

The parties have jointly recommended a sentence of 18 years for the four offenses. The District Court will determine the sentence to be imposed at the time of sentencing.

The St. Louis County Police Department investigated the carjacking and firearms offenses.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today