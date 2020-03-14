St Louis City Court Continuances by Phone due to COVID 19

City Court will grant telephone requests for continuances as part of the City’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Effective March 13, 2020, St. Louis City Court will accept and grant requests for continuances for court appearances made by telephone at the Court’s customer service number, (314) 622-3231. If you want to request a continuance on the telephone call 622-3231 during regular business hours: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. If you have your citation, please have it at hand when you call. If you do not have your citation, please be prepared to furnish your full name and date of birth to assist us in finding your case(s). Please be patient if there is a wait time to speak to a customer service representative.

You will be provided with a new court date with the day and month, the courtroom and the time of your new court session. Please have a paper and pen available to write down this information. You should make your request no later than 1:00 PM on the day before your scheduled court date.

You may search and check the status of any citation you may have by clicking on the Search Case/Court Date button on the Court’s web page or at https://www.municourt.net.

This temporary telephone continuance option will be available for thirty (30) days beginning on March 13, 2020, and may be extended depending on public health conditions at that time. The Court will honor requests for continuance made in person at the customer service window but we very much encourage you to make your request by telephone.

If you have a payment on a fine due, you may pay or make payments on-line without coming to court through PayIt. You may click the button for Pay Online on the Court’s web page. You may also make payments at the customer service counter no later than 12:00 noon the date before your scheduled payment court date.

This policy has been adopted as part of the City’s response to the COVID 19 coronavirus.