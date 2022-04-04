St. Louis – Amant’s Floor Care celebrates 53 years

Amant’s Floor Care has been serving St. Louis, MO region for 53 years

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Amant’s Floor Care is located in Wildwood, MO, but has been serving the St. Louis region for 53 years. The company was founded by Stephen Amant in 1969, offering carpet cleaning services. Today, Kevin Amant, son of the founder, owns and operates the company offering all types of floor cleaning and sealing, including:

Carpet Cleaning & Sealing

Ceramic Tile Cleaning & Sealing

Marble Floor Cleaning & Sealing

Stone Floor Cleaning & Sealing

Upholstery Cleaning & Sealing

Vinyl Floor Cleaning & Sealing

Wood Floor Cleaning & Sealing

They offer these services for residential and commercial properties. In addition, they have a history of providing floor cleaning services to some of the most prestigious properties in the region, including casinos, banks, hotels, office buildings, churches, and more.

Their success results from their primary objective of customer satisfaction, which is 100% guaranteed customer satisfaction. However, another high-ranking priority of the owner is employee satisfaction, with most of the employees having been employed by the company for 25 years or more. Additionally, they offer hassle-free estimates. They have high online customer reviews and a high rating on the Better Business Bureau.

Contact:

Amant’s Floor Care

Attention: Kevin Amant

17005 Manchester Rd

Wildwood, MO 63040

Phone: +1 636-458-2500

Email: info@amantsfloorcare.com