Celebrating St. Louis: 314 Day, St. Patrick’s Weekend, and Local Events Roundup

(STL.News) March brings a wave of hometown pride to St. Louis, and in 2026, the timing was perfect. The city celebrated the 20th anniversary of 314 Day on March 14, which was immediately followed by St. Patrick’s Day weekend, creating several days of parades, food specials, concerts, and community events across the metro area.

314 Day reaches a 20-year milestone

The concept behind 314 Day is simple: use March 14 to celebrate St. Louis culture and the people building it. The event was started by local creatives Terrell “Dip” Evans and Tatum Polk, who wanted a day that highlighted the city in a positive way.

Two decades later, the celebration stretches across the metro area. In 2026, the official programming ran March 8 through March 14, giving organizers a full week of concerts, pop-ups, and community gatherings. Civic groups and business organizations supported the milestone through the STLMade campaign, which promotes local entrepreneurship and culture.

Several events centered around the city’s most recognizable landmark, the Gateway Arch. Community gatherings, photos, and meetups near the monument helped anchor the anniversary celebrations and reinforced the local pride that 314 Day represents.

Restaurants and $3.14 food specials take over the city

Food is one of the easiest ways to see 314 Day in action. Restaurants across the city join the celebration with $3.14 deals, limited menu items, and themed dishes built around St. Louis favorites.

In 2026 dozens of restaurants and breweries participated. Some offered $3.14 draft beers. Others served tasting portions of local staples such as toasted ravioli or gooey butter cake. Several restaurants created one-day menu items that combined multiple St. Louis classics into one dish.

One of the most talked-about specials returned at Hi-Pointe Drive-In, which brought back its towering “St. Lunatic” burger. The creation stacks a smash burger with barbecue pork steak, toasted ravioli, and melted Provel cheese sauce. It is exactly the kind of over-the-top combination that feels right at home in St. Louis.

City Museum turns the celebration into a scavenger hunt

The city’s creativity is evident at City Museum, one of the most unusual attractions in the Midwest. Built inside a former shoe warehouse, the museum blends an art installation, a playground, and a maze.

For 314 Day, the museum hosted a scavenger hunt tied to the building’s history. Visitors searched through tunnels, slides, and exhibits looking for a gold-painted shoe heel hidden somewhere inside the museum.

Anyone who found the heel won prizes, and the hunt turned the visit into a full adventure. Kids climbed through tunnels while parents followed through the building’s maze of staircases and sculptures. The event captured the playful side of St. Louis culture that keeps people coming back to the museum year after year.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend brings parades and packed streets

Once the 314 Day celebrations wrapped up, attention shifted to St. Patrick’s Day weekend, another major tradition in the city. The 57th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade stepped off along Market Street in downtown St. Louis.

The parade regularly attracts tens of thousands of spectators, making it one of the largest St. Patrick’s celebrations in the region. Floats, marching bands, and Irish dance groups moved through downtown while crowds packed sidewalks and nearby bars.

Earlier that morning, runners kicked off the day with the 48th Annual Michelob ULTRA St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run, a race that winds through downtown streets before the parade begins. Participants show up in shamrock costumes, green wigs, and Irish flags, giving the race a festival feel before the main event starts.

Community pride keeps the tradition strong

314 Day works because the celebration belongs to the community. Local businesses run their own promotions, artists host events, and residents share their favorite St. Louis spots online.

Photos from the Gateway Arch, neighborhood murals, and local restaurants fill social feeds throughout the week. The posts highlight the people and places that give the city its character.

Events like these help bring attention to St. Louis entrepreneurs, musicians, chefs, and creators. The energy spills across neighborhoods as people explore different parts of the city in search of deals, pop-ups, and new local favorites.

Celebrating from home

Large events draw big crowds, but plenty of residents choose a quieter way to take part in the weekend. Parade highlights, restaurant deals, and event clips spread quickly across social media, making it easy to follow the celebration from home.

For those enjoying events from home or seeking extra fun, modern online platforms provide variety — such as a new bitcoin casino with top games.

Streaming concerts, online games, and digital entertainment have become part of how many people relax after a busy weekend of celebrations.

A weekend that shows off the city

The overlap of 314 Days’ 20th anniversary and St. Patrick’s Day weekend created one of the busiest stretches on the St. Louis events calendar.

Restaurants offered themed menus, museums hosted creative activities, and thousands lined the downtown streets for the parade. The celebrations showed how strongly the city supports its own culture and traditions.

Every March, St. Louis gets a moment to celebrate itself. The crowds, the food, and the nonstop events across the metro area made the 2026 edition one of the most memorable yet.

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