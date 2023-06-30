St. Charles Riverfest – Festival – 4th of July Celebration – Event

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Event – St. Charles Riverfest is the City’s premier 4th of July Festival, July 2, 3, and 4, 2023.

ST CHARLES, MO (STL.News) The 4th of July celebration is upon us again, with the City of St. Charles, MO, hosting its famous 4th of July event:

Date : July 2, 3, & 4, 2023

Time : Noon – 10:00 pm

: Noon – 10:00 pm Location: Frontier Park

Saint Charles Riverfest is the City’s premier Fourth of July Festival, featuring live music, great food and drinks, children’s activities, a carnival, and an incredible Fireworks Display!

The firework display will be on July 4 at 9:20 pm.

Food Vendors:

TANGO Argentina Food Others To Be Announced

St. Charles Riverfest Schedule is as follows:

Live Music

Sunday – July 2, 2023

2 – 3 pm – The Dust Covers

3:30 – 5:00 pm – Kevin Babb Trio

5:30 – 7:00 pm – Steve Ewing Band

7:30 – 10:00 pm – Brushville

Monday – July 3, 2023

12:00 – 1:30 pm – Hudson and The Hoo Doo Cats

2:00 – 4:00 pm – Up All Night

4:30 – 7:00 pm – Ella Jayne

7:30 – 10:00 pm – Joe Dirt

Tuesday – July 4, 2023

12:00 – 1:30 pm – The Municipal Band

2:00 – 4:05 pm – Soulroot

4:30 – 7:00 pm – Molly Lovette

7:30 – 10:00 pm – Naked Karate Girls

Entertainment

July 2, 3, & 4, 2023

12:00 – 10:00 pm – Fountain City Amusements Carnival

12:00 – 3:00 pm – Balloon Artist

1:00 – 3:00 pm – Face Painter

3:00 – 3:30 pm – Magic Show

5:00 – 10:00 pm – Bubble Bus

July 2nd & 3rd, 2023

12:00 – 4:00 pm – Foundry Art Centre

Parade

Tuesday – July 4, 2023

10:00 am – Route: Bales Park, South on North Main on Tecumseh, Left on North Second, Left on Clark, and Right on North Main

4th of July Fireworks

Tuesday – July 4, 2023, @ 9:20 pm

SOURCE: City of St. Charles