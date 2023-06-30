St. Charles Riverfest – Festival – 4th of July Celebration – Event

Event – St. Charles Riverfest is the City’s premier 4th of July Festival, July 2, 3, and 4, 2023.
ST CHARLES, MO (STL.News) The 4th of July celebration is upon us again, with the City of St. Charles, MO, hosting its famous 4th of July event:
- Date: July 2, 3, & 4, 2023
- Time: Noon – 10:00 pm
- Location: Frontier Park
Saint Charles Riverfest is the City’s premier Fourth of July Festival, featuring live music, great food and drinks, children’s activities, a carnival, and an incredible Fireworks Display!
The firework display will be on July 4 at 9:20 pm.
Food Vendors:
- TANGO Argentina Food
- Others To Be Announced
St. Charles Riverfest Schedule is as follows:
Live Music
Sunday – July 2, 2023
- 2 – 3 pm – The Dust Covers
- 3:30 – 5:00 pm – Kevin Babb Trio
- 5:30 – 7:00 pm – Steve Ewing Band
- 7:30 – 10:00 pm – Brushville
Monday – July 3, 2023
- 12:00 – 1:30 pm – Hudson and The Hoo Doo Cats
- 2:00 – 4:00 pm – Up All Night
- 4:30 – 7:00 pm – Ella Jayne
- 7:30 – 10:00 pm – Joe Dirt
Tuesday – July 4, 2023
- 12:00 – 1:30 pm – The Municipal Band
- 2:00 – 4:05 pm – Soulroot
- 4:30 – 7:00 pm – Molly Lovette
- 7:30 – 10:00 pm – Naked Karate Girls
Entertainment
July 2, 3, & 4, 2023
- 12:00 – 10:00 pm – Fountain City Amusements Carnival
- 12:00 – 3:00 pm – Balloon Artist
- 1:00 – 3:00 pm – Face Painter
- 3:00 – 3:30 pm – Magic Show
- 5:00 – 10:00 pm – Bubble Bus
July 2nd & 3rd, 2023
- 12:00 – 4:00 pm – Foundry Art Centre
Parade
Tuesday – July 4, 2023
- 10:00 am – Route: Bales Park, South on North Main on Tecumseh, Left on North Second, Left on Clark, and Right on North Main
4th of July Fireworks
- Tuesday – July 4, 2023, @ 9:20 pm
SOURCE: City of St. Charles
- About the Author
- Latest Posts
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News. Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe. The publishing is made possible because Smith designed a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News. Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories. Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.