Springdale Man Sentenced For Drug Trafficking

Springdale Man Sentenced To Over 12 Years In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) A Springdale man was sentenced on March 14, 2022, to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.

According to court documents, on May 13, 2021, the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF) received information that Seth Dalton Adams, age 26, was selling and possessing a large amount of Methamphetamine. Detectives with the DTF made contact with Adams at his residence in Springdale where he was observed smoking methamphetamine inside his garage. A search of the residence was conducted resulting in detectives locating a vacuum seal bag that contained ten (10) individually wrapped bags, each containing approximately one (1) ounce of methamphetamine, two firearms, drug paraphernalia and a drug ledger.

The suspected methamphetamine was sent to the Department of Homeland Security Laboratory in Savannah, Georgia, where it tested positive for methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement.

The 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today